The Recommender: SXSW Interactive 2016 Edition!

Are you ready? For 23 years, SXSW Interactive has captivated us and fascinated us and brought techies, entrepreneurs, and other creatives together with its smorgasbord of events and parties. It can be overwhelming and you may be paralyzed by the multitude of choices. Every year, Fast Company sets up camp near SXSW at the Fast Company Grill so that our editors and writers can have easy access to all that the annual convergence has to offer–you can stop by the Grill too, just check out our Grill schedule here. Check this page often–our staff will keep adding their recommendations for what to do, see, use, and eat while you’re in Austin this weekend.

Fast Talk: Finding the Comedy in All Things Serious 10:30 a.m. – 11:10 a.m.

Recommended by Marcus Baram, news editor

Fast Company executive editor Noah Robischon moderates a discussion with director Alex Lehmann and executive producer Mark Duplass about their new documentary, Asperger’s Are Us, which features a comedy troupe whose members are all on the autism spectrum. Mimosas will be served.

Fast Company Grill at 201 Brazos Street Game of Drones: Innovators and Policymakers Unite 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Recommended by Daniel Terdiman, senior writer

Lisa Ellman, a veteran of the Obama Administration and an advisor on drones policy, will talk about how to successfully incorporate consumer drones into our society while also making them unobtrusive and safe enough to warrant our trust. Ellman will lay out her plan for good public drone policy, as well as issue a challenge to drone innovators to get government to move forward with sound policy.

JW Marriott, Salon 1-2, 110 E 2nd St. 1984 Meets Moneyball: Who Owns Player Data? 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Recommended by Marcus Baram, news editor

As our professional athletes get faster and better and more agile with the help of wearables, privacy concerns are being raised about the copious amounts of player data being accumulated. Embedded with GPS sensors, devices that accumulate data on sleeping patterns and heart rates can also pinpoint a player’s location with accuracy around the clock. This panel will explore the privacy concerns/implications associated with the near universal use of wearable devices in the major sports leagues.

Four Seasons, Ballroom CD, 98 San Jacinto Blvd. Bio/Tech: DARPA’s Moonshots for the 21st Century 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Recommended by Daniel Terdiman, senior writer

What happens when DARPA–the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, which created GPS and stealth technology, among many other innovations–gets its hands on biology? Is that a good thing? Justin Sanchez and Dan Wattendorf of DARPA’s Biological Technologies Office will talk about projects like brain-controlled robot arms, programmable microbes, and other work in neurotech, disruptive medicine, and synthetic biology.

Westin Austin Downtown, Paramount 2-3, 310 E. 5th St. Designing Happiness 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Recommended by Mark Wilson, senior writer

Probably one of the biggest questions ever: What makes you happy? Join Disney, SoulCycle, Lippincott and Fast Company‘s Mark Wilson for a peek into secrets for designing happiness and leave with tips for infusing a bit more joy into the experiences you create.

JW Marriott, Salon D, 110 E, 2nd St. A Robot Companion: Human’s Best Friend? 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Recommended by Daniel Terdiman, senior writer

Join Cynthia Breazeal, the founder and chief scientist at Jibo, and a former MIT social roboticist, as she talks about how companionship can help cement new relationships between people and robots. Brezeal asks you to think of the things we look for in friends, things like playfulness, empathy, and fun, and she notes that social robots are an emerging technology that allow consumers to feel as though they’re dealing with someone, not something.

Palmer Events Center, SX Create Stage, 900 Barton Springs Rd.

Sunday, March 13 The state of AI and robotics 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Recommended by Daniel Terdiman, senior writer

Come listen to Nicholas Thompson, editor of NewYorker.com talk with Rodney Brooks, the chairman of Rethink Robotics and the former director of the MIT Artificial Intelligence Lab, about what robots can and can’t do for us, as well as how they’ll affect our economy and our lives, and how the future of warfare may be impacted by AI and robotics.

Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D, 531 E. 4th St. Surviving the Red Planet 3:30 pm. – 4:30 p.m.

Recommended by Daniel Terdiman, senior writer

What have challenges, from NASA and XPrize, accomplished in the area of accelerating innovation in technologies and systems for surviving, and thriving in space, especially as a manned mission to Mars is closer than ever? NASA’s Jason Crusan and Monsi Roman will discuss “how today’s science fiction is tomorrow’s reality.”

Westin Austin Downton, Paramount 2-3, 310 E. 5th St. Anthony Bourdain as Interviewed by Nathan Thornburgh 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Recommended by Mark Wilson, senior writer

Bourdain! In case your DVR backlog of his shows wasn’t enough.

Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D, 531 E. 4th St. In Defense of Big Food 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Recommended by Mark Wilson, senior writer

Listen to Chick-Fil-A argue that bigger is better in what might be an enlightening or infuriating panel

The Driskill, The Driskill Ballroom, 604 Brazos St. Millennials in Medicine: Good or Bad for Health? 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Recommended by Christina Farr, senior writer

The millennial generation will produce the largest number of doctors in history, but many of them will never practice medicine. Hear a panel of physician entrepreneurs debate whether the trend will have a positive or negative impact on the health system.

Marriott Room 203-204 at 110 E 2nd St Monday, March 14 Healthy Hardware: The Doctor is Everywhere Around Us 11.00am – 12.00pm.

Recommended by Christina Farr, senior writer

When we think of health care we often think of long bureaucratic processes, high costs, confusion, and misdiagnosis. However hardware startups are beginning to tackle the process of getting and staying well. From helping patients take ownership of their health and fitness to improving the way doctors monitor our conditions, emerging hardware technology is having a sweeping impact on this giant industry. The panel will be moderated by yours truly, Fast Company‘s senior writer Christina Farr.

Courtyard Marriott, Rio Grande Ballroom at 300 E 4th St

How a Sports Giant Is Now Tackling Your Health 2:00 p.m – 3:00 p.m.

Recommended by Daniel Terdiman, senior writer

Fast Company editor-in-chief Bob Safian interviews Under Armour founder and CEO Kevin Plank about how he plans to leverage 160 million customers worldwide to revolutionize and transform global health and technology.

Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D, 531 E 4th St. The Eyes of Robots and Murderers 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Recommended by Daniel Terdiman, senior writer

Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Trek director J.J. Abrams and The Jinx director Andrew Jarecki take the stage for a discussion about “the relevance of the human factor in digital communications.” They’ll show never-before-seen clips and talk about their new mobile video platform KnowMe.

