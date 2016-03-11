The Recommender: SXSW Interactive 2016 Edition!

Are you ready? For 23 years, SXSW Interactive has captivated us and fascinated us and brought techies, entrepreneurs, and other creatives together with its smorgasbord of events and parties. It can be overwhelming and you may be paralyzed by the multitude of choices. Every year, Fast Company sets up camp near SXSW at the Fast Company Grill so that our editors and writers can have easy access to all that the annual convergence has to offer–you can stop by the Grill too, just check out our Grill schedule here. Check this page often–our staff will keep adding their recommendations for what to do, see, use, and eat while you’re in Austin this weekend.
Tuesday, March 15
Stewart Butterfield in conversation with Farhad Manjoo 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Recommended by Daniel Terdiman, senior writer
The New York Times columnist interviews Slack cofounder and CEO Stewart Butterfield. The two will discuss the incredible rise of Slack, and the collaboration tool’s future. They’ll also talk about the state of startups.
Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D, 531 E 4th St.
Mars, and more Mars! 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Recommended by Daniel Terdiman, senior writer
Any SXSW veteran can tell you that one truism about the festival is that if there are two panels you really want to see, they’re almost guaranteed to be at the same time, forcing you to guess which one will be better. Rarely, though, are there two that are so similar scheduled head-to-head as Next for NASA: The Journey to Mars and Occupy Mars. The two sessions will cover the various technologies and systems that will be required for manned Mars missions.
Austin Convention Center, Next Stage (Occupy Mars); Room 6AB (Next for NASA), 531 E. 4th St.
Rotten Tomatoes: Your Opinion Sucks! 2:00 p.m – 3:00 p.m.
Recommended by Daniel Terdiman, senior writer
Top movie and TV critics will join Rotten Tomatoes editor-in-chief Matt Atchity and senior editor Grae Drake, along with the audience, in a discussion of the best shows and films around, especially ones many people may not know.
Austin Convention Center, Next Stage, 531 E. 4th St.
Saturday, March 12
Marie Claire Talks to the Stars of Broad City 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Recommended by Mark Wilson, senior writer
How can you miss an excuse to see the talent behind Broad City?
Austin Convention Center, Ballroom EFG, 531 E 4th St
Culinary Innovation: Tracking Food Trends 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Recommended by Mark Wilson, senior writer
How do food trends happen? Find out at this discussion with Munchies producer Damiano Marchetti and Whole Foods editorial director (?!?) Kara Chiles on spotting new influences and innovations in the food world.
The Driskill, The Driskill Ballroom, 604 Brazos St.
Countering Violent Extremism on Digital Platforms 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Recommended by Marcus Baram, news editor
In recent terrorist attacks around the world from San Bernardino to Paris, the role of social media in recruiting new recruits and inspiring them to take daily action has prompted heated discussions between the tech world and governments. Retired U.S. Marine Corps four-star general John R. Allen, who led the International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan, offers an in-depth look at the fight against violent extremism and terrorism on digital platforms. Gen Allen served as Special Presidential Envoy to the Global Coalition to Counter ISIL and will share his insights on the complexities of this struggle.
Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D, 531 E. 4th St
Fast Talk: Finding the Comedy in All Things Serious 10:30 a.m. – 11:10 a.m.
Recommended by Marcus Baram, news editor
Fast Company executive editor Noah Robischon moderates a discussion with director Alex Lehmann and executive producer Mark Duplass about their new documentary, Asperger’s Are Us, which features a comedy troupe whose members are all on the autism spectrum. Mimosas will be served.
Fast Company Grill at 201 Brazos Street
Game of Drones: Innovators and Policymakers Unite 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Recommended by Daniel Terdiman, senior writer
Lisa Ellman, a veteran of the Obama Administration and an advisor on drones policy, will talk about how to successfully incorporate consumer drones into our society while also making them unobtrusive and safe enough to warrant our trust. Ellman will lay out her plan for good public drone policy, as well as issue a challenge to drone innovators to get government to move forward with sound policy.
JW Marriott, Salon 1-2, 110 E 2nd St.
1984 Meets Moneyball: Who Owns Player Data? 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.
Recommended by Marcus Baram, news editor
As our professional athletes get faster and better and more agile with the help of wearables, privacy concerns are being raised about the copious amounts of player data being accumulated. Embedded with GPS sensors, devices that accumulate data on sleeping patterns and heart rates can also pinpoint a player’s location with accuracy around the clock. This panel will explore the privacy concerns/implications associated with the near universal use of wearable devices in the major sports leagues.
Four Seasons, Ballroom CD, 98 San Jacinto Blvd.
Bio/Tech: DARPA’s Moonshots for the 21st Century 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Recommended by Daniel Terdiman, senior writer
What happens when DARPA–the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, which created GPS and stealth technology, among many other innovations–gets its hands on biology? Is that a good thing? Justin Sanchez and Dan Wattendorf of DARPA’s Biological Technologies Office will talk about projects like brain-controlled robot arms, programmable microbes, and other work in neurotech, disruptive medicine, and synthetic biology.
Westin Austin Downtown, Paramount 2-3, 310 E. 5th St.
Designing Happiness 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Recommended by Mark Wilson, senior writer
Probably one of the biggest questions ever: What makes you happy? Join Disney, SoulCycle, Lippincott and Fast Company‘s Mark Wilson for a peek into secrets for designing happiness and leave with tips for infusing a bit more joy into the experiences you create.
JW Marriott, Salon D, 110 E, 2nd St.
A Robot Companion: Human’s Best Friend? 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Recommended by Daniel Terdiman, senior writer
Join Cynthia Breazeal, the founder and chief scientist at Jibo, and a former MIT social roboticist, as she talks about how companionship can help cement new relationships between people and robots. Brezeal asks you to think of the things we look for in friends, things like playfulness, empathy, and fun, and she notes that social robots are an emerging technology that allow consumers to feel as though they’re dealing with someone, not something.
Palmer Events Center, SX Create Stage, 900 Barton Springs Rd.
Sunday, March 13
The state of AI and robotics 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Recommended by Daniel Terdiman, senior writer
Come listen to Nicholas Thompson, editor of NewYorker.com talk with Rodney Brooks, the chairman of Rethink Robotics and the former director of the MIT Artificial Intelligence Lab, about what robots can and can’t do for us, as well as how they’ll affect our economy and our lives, and how the future of warfare may be impacted by AI and robotics.
Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D, 531 E. 4th St.
Surviving the Red Planet 3:30 pm. – 4:30 p.m.
Recommended by Daniel Terdiman, senior writer
What have challenges, from NASA and XPrize, accomplished in the area of accelerating innovation in technologies and systems for surviving, and thriving in space, especially as a manned mission to Mars is closer than ever? NASA’s Jason Crusan and Monsi Roman will discuss “how today’s science fiction is tomorrow’s reality.”
Westin Austin Downton, Paramount 2-3, 310 E. 5th St.
Anthony Bourdain as Interviewed by Nathan Thornburgh 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Recommended by Mark Wilson, senior writer
Bourdain! In case your DVR backlog of his shows wasn’t enough.
Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D, 531 E. 4th St.
In Defense of Big Food 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Recommended by Mark Wilson, senior writer
Listen to Chick-Fil-A argue that bigger is better in what might be an enlightening or infuriating panel
The Driskill, The Driskill Ballroom, 604 Brazos St.
Millennials in Medicine: Good or Bad for Health? 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Recommended by Christina Farr, senior writer
The millennial generation will produce the largest number of doctors in history, but many of them will never practice medicine. Hear a panel of physician entrepreneurs debate whether the trend will have a positive or negative impact on the health system.
Marriott Room 203-204 at 110 E 2nd St
Monday, March 14
Healthy Hardware: The Doctor is Everywhere Around Us 11.00am – 12.00pm.
Recommended by Christina Farr, senior writer
When we think of health care we often think of long bureaucratic processes, high costs, confusion, and misdiagnosis. However hardware startups are beginning to tackle the process of getting and staying well. From helping patients take ownership of their health and fitness to improving the way doctors monitor our conditions, emerging hardware technology is having a sweeping impact on this giant industry. The panel will be moderated by yours truly, Fast Company‘s senior writer Christina Farr.
Courtyard Marriott, Rio Grande Ballroom at 300 E 4th St
How a Sports Giant Is Now Tackling Your Health 2:00 p.m – 3:00 p.m.
Recommended by Daniel Terdiman, senior writer
Fast Company editor-in-chief Bob Safian interviews Under Armour founder and CEO Kevin Plank about how he plans to leverage 160 million customers worldwide to revolutionize and transform global health and technology.
Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D, 531 E 4th St.
The Eyes of Robots and Murderers 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Recommended by Daniel Terdiman, senior writer
Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Trek director J.J. Abrams and The Jinx director Andrew Jarecki take the stage for a discussion about “the relevance of the human factor in digital communications.” They’ll show never-before-seen clips and talk about their new mobile video platform KnowMe.
Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D, 531 E 4th St.
