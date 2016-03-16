How Your Brain Reacts To Change

Dealing with change can be incredibly unsettling, especially in the workplace. But understanding the neuroscience behind our behavior–how and why our brains work the way they do–offers insight into just what’s happening in those moments of uncertainty and how best to handle them.

“If we want to be performing at our best, our brains need certain things,” says Hilary Scarlett, U.K.-based author of the new book Neuroscience for Organizational Change.

What are those necessities? Fast Company spoke with Scarlett about what drives our behavior during moments of change and how best to handle it.

From before we can even remember, we possess a strong need for social connection. In fact, that drive toward connection is so real that in the presence of social pain or discomfort, our brains have been shown to react similarly to the way they do when we’re in physical pain, according to research by neuroscientist and social psychologist Matthew Lieberman.

What’s more, the brain’s default network, which is made up of various regions of the brain that interact with one another during moments of wakeful rest-–that is, daydreaming, thinking about others, or contemplating the past or future-–is not only the thinking mode we divert to most, it’s also closely tied to our social relationships and understanding of others. “The default network directs us to think about other people’s minds–their thoughts, feelings, and goals,” Lieberman writes in his book, Social: Why Our Brains Are Wired to Connect. Deny your brain that sense of connection, be it at home or in the workplace, and you’re denying yourself a fundamental need.

That extra reassurance from our social network is especially important in moments of change and uncertainty. “We’ve hugely underestimated our need for social connection, our need to feel part of the group,” says Scarlett. “We know that in our personal lives, but somehow expect that at work, we suddenly drop it.”

We’ve all heard the adage: Bad news is better than no news. There’s science to back that claim up. Take for example, the seminal 1992 study that looked at the fear levels of test subjects who had been told they’d be given an electric shock. The researchers found that those people who knew they were getting a shock but didn’t know if it would be mild or intense exhibited more fear than those people who knew for certain they were going to receive a more intense shock.