New Tool Aims To Make 3-D Apartment Floor Plans Easy And Inexpensive

Custom housing floor plans are coming to virtual reality, and getting a look at what a new apartment could look like has never been easier.

Today at SXSW in Austin, Atlanta-based Trick 3D, a company that for years has specialized in making virtual visualizations of commercial properties, will open the doors to its newest product, a tool aimed at housing developers that will let them easily and inexpensively create virtual model homes using nothing more than a two-dimensional floor plan.

Fast Company got the first look at the new tool.

Known as Floorplan Revolution, it allows creating the virtual model homes–which can be viewed on any smartphone, tablet, desktop computer, or Samsung’s Gear VR virtual reality headset–in just minutes.

Floorplan Revolution, from Trick 3D.

Eventually, Trick 3D hopes to make a consumer version of Floorplan Revolution, but for now, it’s focusing on housing developers.

To start with, a builder will make a number of choices on the style of furnishing–contemporary, classical, or transitional–as well as appliances, trim, wall color, flooring, and finishes for things like countertops and cabinets.

The company is also in discussions to bring retailers’ furnishings and styles–think Crate & Barrel or Ikea–into the mix, Trick 3D founder and CEO Chad Eikhoff told Fast Company.