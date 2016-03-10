New Justice Department Court Filing Amps Up The Rhetoric Against Apple

The Justice Department filed another brief in the San Bernardino iPhone encryption case on Thursday. The filing responds to each of Apple’s legal arguments, and includes some tough language directed at the tech company.

It all started when California district court Magistrate Judge Sheri Pym signed an order February 16 directing Apple to write custom software that would enable the FBI to break into the iPhone of San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook.

The DOJ asserts in the filing that creating the custom software would not place an “unreasonable burden” on Apple, as the company has claimed in a recent filing to the court.

In one of the spicier passages, the DOJ says such software wouldn’t even be necessary had Apple not made a “deliberate marketing decision to engineer its products so that the government cannot search them, even with a warrant.”

On a conference call with reporters Thursday afternoon, Apple lead attorney Bruce Sewell said the DOJ’s filing reads like an indictment. “In 30 years of practice I don’t think I’ve seen a legal brief that was more intended to smear the other side with false accusations and innuendo, and less intended to focus on the real merits of the case,” Sewell said (according to Business Insider).

Apple built a security feature into iOS 8 that deletes the decryption key after 10 unsuccessful login attempts, essentially wiping the phone. Apple executives have said that they built the strong security features as a way of protecting customers from hackers and data thieves, not only to thwart surveillance attempts by the government.

Later in the DOJ’s filing, this: