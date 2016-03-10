As SXSW Beckons, Cat Café Ambitions Are Finally Realized

Years ago, I heard about this little business in Tokyo: a café for cat people who for whatever reason couldn’t have their own feline. It was called a “cat café.”

I knew this was a great idea and thought to myself that I needed to open a cat café in San Francisco, a place surely full of apartment dwellers with cruel landlords who didn’t care that they were starving for some kitty lovin’.

Flash forward, of course, to the explosion of cat cafés in cities like San Francisco, New York, Paris, and elsewhere. How many of them do I own? Zero.

Yet even as cat cafés popped up in all these places, I never managed to stop in at any of them. Disclaimer: I have two cats, so perhaps a visit was a little less urgent for me. Still, I’m one of the world’s major cat people, and I’m always happy to meet a new one, or two, or three.

Today, in Austin, getting myself ready for SXSW, I finally got a chance to realize my cat café ambitions. Just a few blocks from where I’m staying, the Blue Cat Café opened for business last October. I’m guessing they’re going to be overrun this week, once everyone hits town. I was lucky to drop by when things were still relatively peaceful.

In California, sensible-enough rules mandate that cat cafés need to keep the felines and the food/drink in separate areas. Health codes. What can you do. Frankly, though, that might be one of the reasons I never visited: It kind of breaks the spell if you have to drink your coffee and then go play with the cats. That’s kind of silly.

But here in Austin, cats and provisions are intermingled, and everyone looked happy. When I arrived at the Blue Cat Café, I actually had to sign a waiver before they let me in. It began, “As a patron of the Blue Cat Café, I choose to be surrounded by cats, maybe touch them…I do this even though (or because) I realize cats are mischievous.”