Three Lessons Recruiters Need To Learn From Their Marketing Colleagues

In the past decade or so, the marketing industry has gone through some changes. One of the biggest has been the shift toward inbound marketing , the use of digital content and metrics to attract and follow customers that adapt to their changing buying behavior and expectations.

While marketers have been busy honing that approach, their colleagues down the hall in human resources haven’t always moved as quickly. Some of that is changing. But in the meantime, there’s still plenty that recruiters can learn from the insights and methods that inbound marketing has already brought on the scene: The digital approach that draws in customers can also help you appeal to great talent. Here’s how.

A Google study late last year followed the journey of one consumer—Amy—who was booking a trip to Disney World. In a two-month period, Amy had 419 digital “moments.” As Google researchers explained, “She made 34 searches, watched five videos, and made 380 web page visits. And 87% of these moments happened on mobile.”

Marketing had to make this shift from outbound to inbound, and now it’s recruiting’s turn.

The most interesting thing is that Amy was the one taking action, not Disney World. She didn’t go to a travel agent; she did the research and booking herself. The brand was simply there for her–and “being there,” for brands, means identifying the channels your buyers are already using—social, search engines, publications, and so on—and then optimizing your presence on them. What the best marketing teams in the world have done so well is adapt their strategies and resources to the way modern consumers make decisions.

That’s a quick primer on inbound marketing, but it’s also a pretty good description of how job seekers are behaving too: They’re taking to Google, social, review sites, and forums to learn about career opportunities.

The trouble is that too many talent acquisition teams don’t have this type of candidate-first mentality. In most cases, a hiring manager requests a position to be filled, and then recruiters start the search from scratch. Had they been proactively building up their inbound channels all the while, that process could become less lengthy and resource-intensive. Marketing had to make this shift from outbound to inbound, and now it’s recruiting’s turn.

The most daunting part of putting in place any inbound strategy is having to start with a blank slate. You may have little to no content, social media presence, or pages that rank on Google. For this reason, the easiest and safest thing to do is nothing.