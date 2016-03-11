Use This Formula To Overhaul Your Totally Worthless To-Do List

The good, old-fashioned to-do list might be more old-fashioned than good. There’s no shortage of productivity experts decrying its usefulness –and they have a point. One of the many troubles with to-do lists is that they don’t help you discriminate among tasks of widely varying urgency, difficulty, and impact.

Here’s an easy-to-use alternative that takes all those factors into account in order to make you more productive–and possibly your team, too.

The better way to tackle the items on your standard to-do list is to weight them according to three variables—seriousness, urgency, and growth:

Seriousness : How important is this task or issue?

Urgency: How long will it take to complete?

Growth: Will this issue get worse if I wait to tackle it?

Now open a new spreadsheet with three columns for each of those variables. Then grade each item using “high,” “medium,” or “low” for seriousness and urgency and “yes” or “no” for growth.

From there it’s much easier to know how to prioritize your to-do items. If two items rank identically in the first column, the next column will be the tiebreaker, and so on. For those that rank identically in the “seriousness” column, use the subsequent column as a tiebreaker, and so on.

Your tasks will practically prioritize themselves, and before you know it, you’ll have turned your to-do list into an “SUG list.” Here’s an example: