8 Common Ways Companies Screw Up Employee Recognition

No one looks forward to their annual performance evaluation. That isn’t lost on employers, either–many of which are scrapping that particular ritual .

That’s probably for the best. Regular, real-time feedback can be much more effective, especially when it includes meaningful recognition of an employee’s achievements alongside constructive criticism. But many organizations are still sorting out how to deliver recognition that works. Here are some of the more common mistakes companies tend to make and how to avoid them.

Competitive compensation matters, and recognizing exceptional performance with a bonus isn’t always a bad idea. But those mechanisms can backfire if employers don’t take the time to really develop relationships with team members beyond the standard, “I pay you for your time, effort, and results” model. If you reward excellent performance only with cash, you’ll build a staff that works only for monetary gain. But if you want to forge a deeper commitment, you need to go beyond material rewards.

Over time, competitive reward programs create a cadre of disappointed non-winners, which erodes morale and engagement.

A competitive spirit isn’t always a bad thing to foster. Contests are sometimes effective for sales teams, but they’re generally counterproductive across an organization for much the same reason that doling out monetary rewards for great work only takes you so far. Over time, competitive reward programs create a cadre of disappointed non-winners, which erodes morale and engagement. A subtle shift can make a big difference: It isn’t about rewarding winners (people), it’s about rewarding excellence (performance).

Companies spend a lot of time trying to figure out how to motivate their teams, and for good reason. But the common fallacy is to assume that all or most employees are driven by the same things. If you ask them, though, employees themselves tend to know—with a surprising degree of clarity—what motivates them the most.

After a couple of long and largely fruitless meetings where my own company’s leadership team brainstormed alternatives to monetary rewards, we decided to go straight to our employees and just ask what they find motivating. It was a surprise when many answered so quickly and so confidently.

Sure, some employees were interested in cash–especially those with student loan debt or who were trying to buy a home. But others were motivated by the promise of more time off. Some wanted some form of merchandise or tickets to an experience, like a baseball game. Others just appreciated a donation to a nonprofit they care about. Almost all said they’re delighted when their good work is publicly recognized by their coworkers.