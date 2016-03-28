Toilet Paper Explains How Expensive It Is To Be Poor

The poorer you are, the less likely you are to be able to get a good deal. A new study looks at toilet paper as a classic example: It’s cheaper to buy in bulk, but if you don’t have much cash on hand, you’ll probably end up buying just a couple of rolls at a time.

“It’s really interesting to think about some of the savings that a lot of middle-income people take for granted–going to Costco, going to Walmart, buying bulk items–it’s a luxury, actually,” says Yesim Orhun, a professor at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business who led the study. “You’ve got to have the cash to be able to do it. That’s basically what we documented.”

Low-income households are also more likely to miss out on sales, either because they don’t have enough money when the sale happens or because their meager stock of toilet paper runs out when nothing’s on sale, and they can’t wait to buy more.

“This sounds very counterintuitive, because it’s like if there’s a price discount, why buy anything else if you need to save money,” she says. “In fact, if there’s a price discount, they do go and use it. But oftentimes they’re shopping out of necessity and cannot wait for a good deal.”

It’s something that’s probably true for any easily storable, nonperishable product, such as laundry detergent, soup, or diapers. The researchers focused on toilet paper because it’s something that people use at a steady rate, sales and bulk discounts are common, and it’s hard to substitute something else if you run out.

The researchers found that the amount of cash someone has on hand matters. At the beginning of the month, after a paycheck, poor people are more likely to take advantage of sales and bulk deals. By the end of the month–if they’re paid on a monthly basis–they’re running out of money and buying smaller packages at a higher per-unit cost.

On average, low-income households save around 9% by buying the cheapest brands they can find. But because they can’t take advantage of other deals, they lose out on another 6% in savings.