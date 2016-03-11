From The Highest-Paying Jobs To Avoiding Burnout: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week’s top stories may help you finally lock in eight hours’ sleep every night, see how your salary stacks up with other roles this year, and hit your career goals before burning out.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of March 7.

Some sleep is better than none, right? Wrong, says science. In one recent study, participants who’d slept six hours performed at about the same cognitive level as those who hadn’t slept at all.

Millennial women are leaving their jobs at higher rates than millennial men. You might assume that’s because of the pressures of motherhood, but the data say otherwise. This week writer Kelly Clay compared millennial women’s own accounts with the latest research to suggest that that demographic faces a higher risk of burnout early in their careers.

Your parents might’ve been right to dissuade you from that acting career in order to become a doctor or lawyer. The latest survey data from Glassdoor are in, and those two professions still clock in toward the top of the list when it comes to average salaries in the U.S. But there are some surprises within the top 25, too.

Productivity starts in your head, at least according to one expert. “Once you’ve got the mind-set,” author Paul Rulkens tells Fast Company this week, “you will have the behaviors, and then it will turn into action.” Here’s Rulkens’s breakdown of the dozen habits that high-performers tend to share.

Shackling yourself to your desk and slaving away late into the night time and again doesn’t always pay off. This week we picked up five tips for working smarter rather than harder, toward career goals we can actually reach before burning out.