Two-Thirds Of Americans Think Robots Will Take Our Jobs By 2065

As robot truthers here at Fast Company, we’ve written extensively on how a robot takeover could impact our job prospects. A new study by the Pew Research Center confirms that while a majority of Americans think computers and robots will dominate our workforce by 2065, they are optimistic–or perhaps in denial–about the future of their own jobs.

Pew polled 2,000 American adults, 65% of whom said a significant portion of the work humans do right now may be automated within the next 50 years. Of the 32% who were skeptical about workforce automation, only 7% were emphatic in their opinion that it would not happen. As outlined in the charts below, the study’s participants were given the option of responding with “definitely,” “probably,” “probably not,” and “definitely not.”

But when Pew posed the question of whether their job, in particular, would undergo changes, most respondents were quick to say that, even in 2065, their jobs would exist in their current forms. In mulling over their own job security, 80% of people surveyed seemed to feel they would still be gainfully employed in the same type of job.

Some people were less convinced by the notion of a robot workforce than others. Respondents under the age of 50 were more likely to think most jobs would not be automated in the future–as were people with higher incomes and those employed in government, nonprofit, or education jobs.

When it comes to their own jobs, however, participants across the board felt strongly that they would remain unchanged in 50 years. In other words: Most American workers think they’re irreplaceable, robots be damned.