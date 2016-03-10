Gatorade Drops Some Sports Science With New Ad Hinting At Brand’s Future

Back in January, I got a glimpse into the future of Gatorade. Not a new flavor, bottle shape, or miracle hangover cure, but how the brand is aiming to transition from just a drink to become the ultimate “sports fuel” company. Senior vice president and general manager Brett O’Brien outlined what he sees as an opportunity to become a larger sports brand, among the likes of Nike and Under Armour, and his brand innovation strategy to reach that goal. Now with its new ad, Gatorade is unveiling its strategy to everybody else.

The spot, by agency TBWA/Chiat/Day, says the playing filed, court, track, and every other competitive locale is the lab, and we see a variety of athletes as a collection of data points. A new site has more videos, featuring athletes like Usain Bolt, L.A. Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell, WNBA star Elena Delle Donne, and the Washington Nationals’ Bryce Harper going through their routines. All to highlight the brand’s approach to what it calls the 24-hour athlete, in which you need sports fuel not just when you’re sweating during the game, but around the clock.

We also get a look at a few of the prototype products the brand is working on–protein bars, vegetable-based nitrate boosts, protein-enriched yogurt–as well as its new smart-cap bottle tech (check out more details here) that measures and tracks your rate of hydration.

Not that long ago, Gatorade’s tagline asked “Is it in you?” This new ad and the brand’s overall strategy makes it clear, the plan is to use science and research to find out the answer.