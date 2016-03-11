20 Stunning Photos Of Earth From Astronaut Scott Kelly’s Year In Space

Traveling at 17,500 miles an hour, the International Space Station flies around the Earth once every 90 minutes. After almost a year living on board, astronaut Scott Kelly had traveled around the world 5,440 times.

In between running experiments—and everyday duties on the space station, such as recycling pee into water and using it to brew space coffee—Kelly took in the view and posted more than 700 photos to Instagram.

Some show a changing world, like Iran’s Lake Urmia, which has shrunk 90% after a few decades of drought and may soon dry up completely. In Dubai, there’s a view of the Palm Jumeirah artificial archipelago, blamed for killing local wildlife in the water. Over India at night, bright spots show the spread of electricity.

All Photos: Scott Kelly/NASA