5 Methods To Make Sure 24-Hour Work Access Doesn’t Ruin Your Personal Life

For many, the ability to be connected to work 24 hours a day is both a blessing and a curse. And for ambitious employees in particular, constantly being tethered to the office can make it hard to set aside work at the end of the workday. According to a survey by the U.S. Department of Labor , on days employees worked, 23% did some or all of their work at home, further blurring the lines between the office and home.

“Those who are driven to succeed find it harder to stop work than to get started,” says Jan Yager, PhD, a time management and relationship coach and author of Put More Time on Your Side: How to Manage Life in a Digital World. “Once they are in their work mode, it’s hard to avoid the next phone call or put off looking at emails that come in 24/7.”

Employees often forget that the technology that keeps us connected to work exists for our convenience, says Maura Thomas, founder of Regain Your Time and author of Personal Productivity Secrets. No one bought a smartphone so they could be interrupted all the time, she says, yet many of us are reluctant to turn off our phones, alerts, and push notifications, making it harder for us to ignore work.

We asked five time-management experts for their best tips on taking advantage of being tied to the workplace 24/7 without letting it interfere with your personal life.

Get in the habit of turning off your email when you aren’t working by either silencing alerts or, says Thomas, changing your settings so that email doesn’t show up when you click on your phone’s icon. Your email account is still there, she says, but not having access to email on your phone is a good reminder not to look at email outside of work hours.

“Immediately responding to all emails not only sets expectations regarding your response time, but also encourages more late-night emails.”

If you must look at email, only respond to true emergencies. “Getting into the habit of immediately responding to all emails not only sets expectations regarding your response time, but also encourages more late-night emails from others,” says Leila Hock, JD, founder of Alignment Coaching. Colleagues are more apt to ping the person who is likely to respond within five minutes, says Ann Gomez, president and productivity consultant at Clear Concept Inc. Don’t be that person.

Challenge your assumptions about whether it’s necessary to respond to email on weekends and in the evenings, Thomas says. If you believe that you must respond immediately, stop for a minute and think about what would happen if you waited until the morning to respond. Chances are you can wait and there would be no negative consequence, Thomas says.