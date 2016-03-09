How Pollsters Got Blindsided By Bernie Sanders’s Upset Win In Michigan

The pollsters made their biggest error in 30 years when they predicted Hillary Clinton would defeat Bernie Sanders by a double-digit margin Tuesday night in the Michigan primary.

The vote, to the surprise of many, came right down to the wire late Tuesday, with Sanders finally edging out Clinton in a huge upset. Sanders took 50.1% of the vote, while Clinton took 48%.

Even as the the battle for Michigan was in a near dead heat, some media outlets had already declared Clinton the winner of the night. An AP headline read: “Trump and Clinton Dominate In Mississippi and Michigan.” The headline was changed shortly after Sanders was projected to win.

Before the voting started, the RealClearPolitics average of numerous polls had Clinton leading Sanders by a 21.4 percent margin in the state.

Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight blog gave Clinton a 99% chance of winning. So did the site’s polls-only forecast.

Today the blog is calling the Michigan vote the biggest upset since Gary Hart upset Walter Mondale in the 1984 New Hampshire primary, when Walter Mondale was favored to win by 17.1% going in.

So what happened?