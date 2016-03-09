Square Beats Expectations In First Earnings Report Since IPO

In its first earnings report since going public in November, Jack Dorsey’s other company squarely beat expectations.

Square, the San Francisco-based payment processor run by Twitter cofounder and CEO Dorsey, solidly beat expectations on Wednesday afternoon, reporting sales of $374 million, up 49.2% from $251 million in the year-earlier quarter.

It’s also vastly increasing the volume of transactions it handles in total dollars, which at $10.2 billion was up 47%. Revenue from its cash-advancing service, Square Capital, and other data products more than tripled to $22 million year-over-year.

The company, which has had a tough run as a public company in the four months since its IPO, still doesn’t make a profit with an operating loss of $47.8 million. And its operating expenses grew 52% to $157 million.

In after-hours trading, Square shares rose as much as 5%, well above its IPO price of 12%, reports TechCrunch.