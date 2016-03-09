Your Facebook Feed Will Soon Be Filled With Strange Faces

Facebook just scooped up Masquerade , the Belarus-based company behind MSQRD, an app that specializes in zany video filters—which means it’s just a matter of time before you start seeing videos in your news feed tricked out with Snapchat-style filters. Neither company has disclosed how much Facebook paid for the acquisition.

“Masquerade has built a fantastic app, MSQRD, with world-class imaging technology for video,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement to Fast Company. “We’re excited to welcome Masquerade to our team and continue enhancing the Facebook video experience.”

Facebook noted that this was an extension of its ongoing effort to create “creative tools” for its users; in the past year, the company has introduced the option of adding filters, text, and stickers to uploaded photos. Acquiring Masquerade will bring some whimsy to the social network’s video content—and, in Facebook’s eyes, give it some of the features associated with Snapchat, which the company famously tried (and failed) to buy for $3 billion in 2013.

MSQRD will continue to operate as a standalone app. Facebook says it is hiring only “key members of the team”—including Masquerade founders Eugene Nevgen, Sergey Gonchar, and Eugene Zatepyakin—who will work out of its London office.

Update: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted a welcome video using MSQRD this afternoon.