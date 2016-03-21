Whole Foods’ Strategy For Luring Millennials: Be A “Super Cool Hang”

When the first branches of Whole Foods’ new 365 Supermarket open later this year, shoppers will see more than just lower prices. The millennial-oriented chain is being positioned as a cheaper alternative to its older sibling, and Whole Foods is trying an unusual technique to attract shoppers: filling their new locations with tattoo shops, vegan restaurants, and hipster-y florists.

The chain is rolling out a project called Friends of 365, which is described in marketing materials as a “super cool hang” that also happens to grow businesses:

We’re looking for innovative businesses like yours to set up shop inside our 365 stores (okay, in some cases, outside on the patio). By combining our strengths and yours—plus a whole horde of like-minded shoppers—we’ll create that all-important synergy that grows businesses. We’ll also have a super cool hang.

These businesses will essentially operate standalone stores within Whole Foods’ 365 supermarkets. According to Whole Foods, these stores can be restaurants; vendors of things like body-care products, clothing, housewares, or pet supplies; or service providers such as barbershops, tattoo parlors, and bike shops.

As of press time, two partners have been announced for the first supermarket, in Los Angeles’s Silver Lake neighborhood: a branch of local mini-chain Allegro Coffee Roasters (which has a pre-existing business relationship with Whole Foods), and a branch of New York-based vegan restaurant By Chloe. The choices appear to be very deliberate for the store’s demographics: the location just off the Silver Lake reservoir is surrounded by coffee shops and veggie-friendly options; Moby’s vegan restaurant, Little Pine, is approximately 12 blocks from the new supermarket.

In the first 365, at least, the selection of partners is a demographic signifier. Whole Foods encountered bizarro-world pushback when choosing Silver Lake for their first 365 branch when local residents filed a petition against the store opening. The petition did not criticize Whole Foods opening in Silver Lake–rather, it was defensive about it opening a budget-oriented spin-off rather than a full-fledged Whole Foods in a neighborhood “actually comprised almost exclusively of financially secure people in their mid 30s and above and many accomplished professionals with young families.”

For By Chloe, opening in 365 and essentially serving as a pilot partner for the Friends Program has two direct benefits. It allows them to both test their formula (a quick-service vegan menu) for future expansions, and to introduce themselves to an audience beyond the customer base at their current location on New York’s Bleecker Street.

According to Samantha Wasser, a co-partner at By Chloe’s and the creative director at the restaurant’s parent company, ESquared Hospitality, the 1,200-square foot-restaurant will have approximately 20 seats, a separate street entrance from 365, and a passageway connecting it to the supermarket. It will be a permanent tenant rather than a pop-up restaurant, and the restaurant’s employees will not be on the supermarket’s payroll.