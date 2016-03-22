America’s Young Farmers: We Want Student Loan Relief

At a recent benefit dinner inside Maude, a pint-size Beverly Hills eatery that is one of Los Angeles’s hottest tickets, celebrity chef Curtis Stone was extolling the virtues of a nonprofit. The National Young Farmer’s Coalition, which was raising funds from well-heeled guests, is an organization with an unlikely cause: debt relief for young farmers. When he was explaining why he supported it, the Top Chef Masters host explained that working with smaller farms meant being able to plan for specific seasonal items, build dishes around specific microclimates, and establish personal relationships with the farm owners—things that won’t necessarily happen if it’s too economically prohibitive to own a small farm.

“It’s a serious issue we’re faced with,” Stone added. “If there are no younger farmers coming through, it’s pretty obvious what happens in the future.“

By many metrics, the United States is running low on farmers. America’s farmer population skews considerably older than the general population, with an average age of 58—17 years older than the typical worker. In many farming families, children leave the traditional family vocation.

This mean many new farmers are what the Young Farmer’s Coalition calls “Farmers By Choice,” who are the first in their family to farm. They face two major challenges: a sharp increase in land prices, and rapidly increasing student loan debt.

“Young farmers are facing barriers that weren’t faced by previous generations,” Chelsey Simpson, the NYFC’s communications director, told Fast Company. “Farming used to be an inherited profession; even 50 years ago, you were a farmer because your parents and grandparents were farmers. Land was passed down from one generation to next, but the huge urbanization of America meant people left the farm. Now we see people taking up farming as a first-generation pursuit, who are not in a position to inherit land or have a lifetime behind them in running a farm. That’s the challenge.”

The Coalition’s main project, which was discussed extensively at the Los Angeles event, is student-loan forgiveness for farmers. The organization is putting its weight behind legislation called the Young Farmer Success Act, which was introduced in 2015 by Representative Chris Gibson (R-NY) and Representative Joe Courtney (D-CT). If passed, the act would add farming to the list of professions currently eligible for student loan forgiveness, which include teaching, nursing, and student workers.

Currently, the federal government has a set of professions covered under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program. People working in job categories on the list pay back their student loans for a decade at an income-based level; after 10 years working in the profession, their remaining debt is forgiven.