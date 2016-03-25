How This Hopped-Up Brewery Is Bringing American Craft Beer To Germany

In a converted gasworks building in western Berlin’s Mariendorf neighborhood, American craft beer brand Stone Brewing is engaged in an unusual project: Selling Germans–and Europeans in general–on the joys of bitter, hoppy beers like Stone IPA and the company’s popular Arrogant Bastard Ale. Germans have traditionally enjoyed lagers and wheat beers that are a far cry from the IPAs that are fashionable on the American scene, but Stone hopes Europeans will go gaga for the alternative.

IPA stands for “India Pale Ale.” First invented as a spoil-proof variety of beer for export from Great Britain to India during the colonial era, IPAs enjoyed a resurgence in the United States thanks to brewers like Sierra Nevada, Brooklyn Brewery, and Stone. Despite their British roots, IPAs are nowadays primarily associated with American and Canadian breweries.

Meanwhile, until 1993, Germany abided by a collection of regulations called the reinheitsgebot that restricted beer ingredients and discouraged brewers from significant deviations from traditional formulas. Deregulation has given brewers more leeway, leading to homegrown brewers like Schoppebraeu creating beers that owe much to foreign styles like Californian IPAs and Belgian Lambics. But Stone faces a challenge in Germany–the beer audience skews largely traditional.

Stone Brew Gargoyle Photo: Flickr user Bill Selak

Stone, one of the largest American craft brewers to survive a recent binge of craft brewery acquisitions by multinationals AB InBev, Heineken, and MillerCoors, is opening both a brewpub and a larger commercial beer operation at the Berlin facility. It will serve as the center of a European operation that, as of press time, includes distribution in Germany, France, Finland, and the Netherlands. There will be some changes from the American model–the recipes, which are still being finalized, will include more European ingredients and beers come in cans rather than bottles.

According to Stone’s president and cofounder Steve Wagner, the brewery is opening in the German market by selling four different IPAs and Arrogant Bastard. He added that “We’re not holding ourselves to perfect flavor matching. We would like to use more local ingredients and they will be as close as we can make them. The hops will be identical and imported from the United States, but with more malted barley from Germany and Europe.”

It’s not only American beer that Stone’s bringing to Europe–they’re also bringing a very specific combination of American beer culture and marketing savvy. Their German headquarters in the old gasworks is a combination brewpub, restaurant, and packaging facility that’s approximately 10 blocks from the nearest U-Bahn stop. The facility, which is opening after months of delays, cost more than $25 million to renovate and is at the center of a much larger marketing push into the European market.

When I spoke via Skype to Greg Koch, the company’s CEO and cofounder, he was on site in Germany. He explained that the Berlin facility was getting ready for opening in a few months, and told me about the latest unexpected development: An asbestos-lined pipe found underground that wasn’t shown on any maps and had to be safely removed. Wagner noted that the age of the facility made renovation more of a challenge than the company expected: Berlin buildings simply have those issues more often than Stone’s nerve center back in Escondido, California.