This Woman Has An Ingenious Plan To Stop Repeat Sexual Assault On College Campuses

As many as 1 in 4 women in college experience unwanted sexual contact–yet, as recent scandals have brought to light, instead of addressing these incidents, many schools instead swept the issue under the rug for years. New software, called Callisto , is simple yet–in theory–it could be incredibly effective at both deterring assault, making reporting easier, and catching repeat offenders.

Callisto, which is now being piloted at two colleges, was created by Jessica Ladd, a survivor who is also an infectious disease epidemiologist. Previously, through her nonprofit Sexual Health Innovations, she had invented a system to make it easier for people to notify sexual partners that they have an STD.

After talking to many survivors and reflecting on her own experience, Ladd realized that many women want to avoid the trauma of reporting their assault to the police or campus administrators, but if they don’t report, they are nagged by the guilt and self-doubt of wondering whether their assailant will victimize others.

The software allows students to create a securely encrypted and time-stamped record of their assault, documenting the circumstances of their attack in as much detail as they want from the comfort of their own dorm room or wherever they feel safe. From there, only if he or she chooses, the student can either send a report to the school. Or, she can decide not to report it right away but enter it into Callisto’s matching system.

The matching system is the most interesting innovation. It works by adapting the financial concept of escrow for use in a shockingly different domain. Escrow accounts are typically used in real estate transactions, class action lawsuits, and software licenses to ensure that different parties in an agreement follow through on their promises. In Callisto’s system–a kind of information escrow–the time-stamped record is held in the system and is released to the school at a later date only if a second student reports an attack by the same assailant. When they receive the report, the school knows there have already been two victims and can reach out to both.

“Knowing that you weren’t the only one changes everything,” says Ladd. “It changes the way you frame your own experience. It changes the way you think about your perpetrator. It means that if you do come forward, you’ll have someone else’s back and they’ll have yours.”

We’re creating a real deterrent to assault for perhaps the first time.

In STD prevention, the most cost-effective prevention approaches focus on the people who spread disease to many people. Ladd thinks stopping prolific attackers on campus could show similar dividends; she says 59% of sexual assaults could be prevented by catching these repeat offenders earlier on. This figure is based on an estimate that 90% of assaults are committed by repeat offenders, but reporting rates are so low that most get away with it. Campuses that widely and very publicly use Callisto could also prevent crimes, she believes, since perpetrators would know they have a high risk of getting caught: “We’re creating a real deterrent to assault for perhaps the first time.”