The World Changing Ideas Of 2016

It will be easy to feel better about humanity when you read these 10 ideas. They’re all examples of how advances in science, technology, or simply a different kind of thinking can address the litany of challenges facing our societies today.

The ideas we have chosen to highlight aren’t about flying cars and food replicators, though we wish anyone who is working on those the best of luck. Many are about providing basic empathy and living conditions for everyone from office workers to slum dwellers in the developing world. We need these kinds of world changing ideas because the world still needs a lot of changing. We need these kinds of world changing ideas because the world still needs a lot of changing. It’s notable that most of the solutions are also solving problems of our own making. We need to revolutionize how to engineer plants because we’ve destroyed the environment so they won’t grow. We need to discover new antibiotics from the ocean because we’ve polluted our farms and bodies with too much medicine. We have to find new ways to take care of our office workers because we’ve made work a dreadful, never-ending grind. We need to create a new kind of business, because businesses have spent centuries being extractive, abusive entities. People have been told we’re living in the future, but few people are actually seeing the future around them. Instead, most people on this planet are living in worlds that remain aggressively similar to the way they’ve always been, give or take the ability to check something on Wikipedia. We’re told that the technological innovations and brain power we currently employ have reshaped the world and improved people’s lives. Is it better to be living now than 50 years ago? Yes, but that’s surely cold comfort when you can’t pay a medical bill or the bank takes your house or you can’t buy food for your kids–or you simply weren’t lucky enough to be born in a rich country. At some point, people are going to need to feel that this era of technological revolution is lifting them up, not just distracting them from the real problems they face day to day. One world changing idea you can read below is about creating a new economy powered by the automation and free knowledge that the information revolution has created. Let’s make sure we get there–and then we can focus on the more fun problems. Your Data Footprint Is Affecting Your Life In Ways You Can’t Even Imagine Job decisions, college admissions, health care decisions: All are now being fundamentally altered by your big data, and you might not even know. Predictions about you (and millions of other strangers) are deeply shaping your life in ways of which you are probably blissfully unaware. Your career, your love life, major decisions about your health and well-being, and even if you end up in jail are now being governed in no small part by the digital bread crumbs you’ve left behind—many of which you don’t even know you’ve dropped in the first place. Read more…

