Keegan-Michael Key Talks About Managing The Balance Of Art And Business

Fast Company‘s Noah Robischon talks to writer and director Mike Birbiglia, along with members of the Don’t Think Twice cast about comedy and competition and how to capture that in film. Hear Key and Peele‘s Keegan-Michael Key talk about how to keep your creative priorities in check as life changes, Gillian Jacobs (Community) on what it was like to learn improv with the pros, and Birbiglia tell us about his mantra that “Art is socialism and life is capitalism.”
