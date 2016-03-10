Are Women Opting Out Of Management Before They Get Hired?

Among them, a Fortune report finds that although only 5% of Fortune 1000 companies have a female CEO, they generate 7% of the group’s total revenue and outperform the S&P 500 index during the course of their respective tenures. Another new study from Weber Shandwick reveals that the world’s most reputable companies have twice as many women in senior management.

Yet despite the business case for women in leadership positions, the percentage of senior management roles held by women in the United States lags behind much of the world, according to the latest Grant Thornton report. A group of analysts, activists, and others have tried to illuminate the reasons why U.S. women, are lagging behind.

The latest study from London Business School and MIT challenges the belief that there’s a pipeline problem. Professors Isabel Fernandez-Mateo and Roberto Fernandez analyzed proprietary information on 10,790 individuals considered by an executive search firm. Their conclusion suggests that executive recruiters don’t eliminate or disadvantage women from the potential hiring pool as other research previously suggested. Instead, Fernandez-Mateo and Fernandez say there are other factors keeping women out.

To reach their conclusion, the researchers first broke down the process executive recruiters use to find candidates for open positions. Hiring these top-level candidates often means that the company outlines their needs to the recruiter, who then spends some time crafting a long list of potential applicants. What’s important to note is that at this stage, companies don’t want to be involved–that’s why they are paying the search firm.

Next, the recruiter screens the list to vet the candidates further. It isn’t until they come up with a short list of qualified candidates that the company gets involved. Presented with the short list, the company decides who to interview and ultimately, to hire.

The researchers chose to study one firm for this analysis. It’s a large one located in the U.K. (not named in the study for privacy) and compared its database to one provided by the Association of Executive Search Consultants to see what the representation of women was at both.