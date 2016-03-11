Will Urban Agriculture Last?

In a survey of 370 urban farmers working in the U.S., researchers found that roughly two-thirds of farmers weren’t making a living. Only a third of the urban farms were operating as nonprofits.

But the survey also demonstrated the huge variety between what’s considered an urban farm–and it’s likely that high-tech vertical farms, at one end of the spectrum, may end up much more financially successful than smaller counterparts. When the survey was conducted in 2012, vertical indoor farming was at the early stages. Now, companies like AeroFarms and FarmedHere plan to open farms across the country. Gotham Greens, after a few years of successful operation in New York, opened the world’s largest rooftop greenhouse in Chicago.

“I think that the bifurcation–i.e., that between large, commercial, hydroponic operations and the smaller, soil based operations–will continue,” says Carolyn Dimitri, lead author and associate professor of food studies at New York University. “Growing high-value crops such as baby leafy greens is a great application of hydroponic farming: these crops are profitable because they high value, and have short growing cycle and are not space consuming. There will be more of these large scale farms, but I suspect they will remain contained to leafy greens and located near dense urban population.”

In part, that’s due to simply economies of scale. “Larger doesn’t always mean better, but it helps with the financial viability if you can cross a certain threshold and get a certain amount of scale,” says Viraj Puri, co-founder of Gotham Greens. “Obviously that’s going to be challenging in cities given sort of competing real estate. From a pure play profitability, scalability standpoint, I think the technologically advanced urban farms probably have a higher likelihood of success.”

For an outdoor garden, especially in colder climates, it may be possible to grow only a couple of crops of vegetables in a year; indoor farms like Gotham Greens can grow year-round and use automated systems that also dramatically improve yields. Aerofarms, which will open a 70,000-square-foot vertical farm in an old warehouse in Newark this spring, can grow 75 times as much produce as a traditional farm on the same footprint. “We are cost competitive today with traditional field farmers,” says Marc Oshima, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Aerofarms. Higher tech farms can also attract the investment needed to hire needed staff and set up sophisticated logistics and marketing programs.

“We can meet the needs of a large institutional customer that will buy hundreds of pallets a week of product, versus some of these small urban farms may be running through a CSA model or hand delivering to local restaurants,” says Puri. “While that’s all very important, all part of the urban agriculture farming fabric … there are some limits to scalability using that model.”