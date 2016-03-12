advertisement
Danny Meyer On The Picky Customers That Changed His Life

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Fast Company sat down with Danny Meyer, restaurateur and CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group, to have a discussion about the intersection of food and hospitality. Find out why Meyer believes your biggest strength can be your biggest weakness, and learn about the picky customers that changed him forever.

