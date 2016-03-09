This Is The Last Ad Ever For The Most Interesting Man In The World

And in a flash of light, he was gone. A man who once ran a marathon because it was on his way. A man whose blood smells like cologne. A man who’s won a lifetime achievement award, twice. He doesn’t always drink beer, but when he does, you know what beer he drinks.

Since the launch of The Most Interesting Man campaign in 2007, Dos Equis has tripled its business to become one of the fastest growing beer brands in the U.S.. The character itself has become an ad icon up there with Tony The Tiger, the Glad guy, and the “Where’s The Beef?” lady. But even interesting men must retire, and perhaps it’s appropriate he isn’t going to a gated community in Arizona or Florida, or even to his own private island. He’s going to Mars.

His official send-off took place in the desert, surrounded by many exotic foreign dignitaries, monks, Miss Universes, a brass band, a giant grizzly bear, and more.

In preparation for his journey and to help celebrate Cinco de Mayo, the brand announced The Most Interesting Man will be giving away his coveted collection of interesting possessions on DosEquis.com in early April. The giveaway includes the tuxedo he wore to his last Masquerade, his Spanish guitar and matching mariachi suit, and even the astronaut suit from his 2010 stratosphere.

The original may be gone but the brand says it would be crazy to just up and ditch such a lucrative marketing cash cow–okay, that’s not what it said. But Dos Equis will continue its pursuit of the most interesting by revealing a successor and declaring that this is not the end of the campaign, but an evolution. Meantime, we salute his ascent to become The Most Interesting Man In The Universe.