Watch The History Of Rock Unfold In The Most Lit Facebook Timeline Ever

We all the know the internet loves a solid mashup, but the good people at U.K.-based sound design studio Ithaca Audio just dusted the game with their video History of Rock.

Condensing over 50 years of rock ‘n’ roll into a 15-minute mashup is epic enough, but to bundle it all in an animated Facebook timeline feed is just beyond. Simulated updates are peppered with “likes” and actual quotes from rock legends past and present including Robert Smith, Brian May, Kurt Cobain, Anthony Kiedis, Sid Vicious, Muddy Waters, Stevie Nicks, and Aerosmith, revealing inspirations and trivia-rich tidbits.

Download the audio version of the mashup here, and get the full setlist below: