Watch The History Of Rock Unfold In The Most Lit Facebook Timeline Ever

We all the know the internet loves a solid mashup, but the good people at U.K.-based sound design studio Ithaca Audio just dusted the game with their video History of Rock.
Condensing over 50 years of rock ‘n’ roll into a 15-minute mashup is epic enough, but to bundle it all in an animated Facebook timeline feed is just beyond. Simulated updates are peppered with “likes” and actual quotes from rock legends past and present including Robert Smith, Brian May, Kurt Cobain, Anthony Kiedis, Sid Vicious, Muddy Waters, Stevie Nicks, and Aerosmith, revealing inspirations and trivia-rich tidbits.
Download the audio version of the mashup here, and get the full setlist below:
Elvis Presley – Jailhouse Rock
The Yardbirds – For your Love
The Rolling Stones – Honky Tonk Women
The Rolling Stones – (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
Cream – Sunshine of your Love
Led Zeppelin – Whole Lotta Love
Led Zeppelin – Good Times, Bad Times
Led Zeppelin – Immigrant Song
Jimi Hendrix – Hey Joe
Jimi Hendrix – Purple Haze
Fleetwood Mac – Oh Well (Part 1)
The Kinks – You Really Got Me
The Doors – Riders on the Storm
Queen – Don’t Stop Me
Queen – Radio Ga Ga
Queen – Another One Bites the Dust
Queen – A Kind of Magic
The Beatles – Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
The Who – Baba O’Riley
The Who – Eminence Front
Black Sabbath – Iron Man
Black Sabbath – War Pigs
Deep Purple – Woman From Tokyo
Deep Purple – Smoke on the Water
Deep Purple – Living Wreck
The Eagles – Life in the Fast Lane
Aerosmith – Walk this Way
Aerosmith – Dude Looks Like a Lady
Alice Cooper – I’m Eighteen
The Clash – Train in Vain (Stand by Me)
The Police – Roxanne
Journey – Don’t Stop Believin’
Dire Straits – Sultans of Swing
Duran Duran – Girls on Film
Duran Duran – Wild Boys
Pink Floyd – Another Brick in the Wall
David Bowie – Let’s Dance
David Bowie & Queen – Under Pressure
Iron Maiden – Run to the Hills
Def Leppard – Pour Some Sugar on Me
Guns N’ Roses – Mr Brownstone
Guns N’ Roses – Sweet Child O’ Mine
AC/DC – Back in Black
Rage Against the Machine – Bombtrack
Rage Against the Machine – Guerrilla Radio
Rage Against the Machine – Killing in the Name
Metallica – Enter Sandman
Nirvana – Smells Like Teen Spirit
Nirvana – Heart Shaped Box
Oasis – Supersonic
Oasis – Live Forever
Blur – Song 2
The Verve – Bittersweet Symphony
Radiohead – High and Dry
Radiohead – Idioteque
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Can’t Stop
The Killers – All These Things That I’ve Done
Foo Fighters – All My Life
U2 – Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me
Linkin Park – One Step Closer
The White Stripes – Seven Nation Army
The Strokes – 12 51
Gorillaz – Clint Eastwood
Kings of Leon – Sex on Fire