How To Get A Job Using Social Media When You Aren’t Looking For One

According to a survey published last month by the Society for Human Resource Management, some 84% of companies now use social media to recruit “passive” job candidates—the potential hires who aren’t deliberately looking for a new job. In other words, even if you aren’t actively on the market right now, four out of five companies may still be looking for you.

Many of us already know how to use social media in order to network, hunt for job listings, and research prospective employers. But putting yourself in recruiters’ paths even when you aren’t doing those things may not be such a bad idea–and you can use those same tools to do it. And that comes down to a two-pronged approach:

Increase the likelihood that potential employers to find you in the first place. Avoid being passed over because of your social content.

Here’s how to make headway on both of those fronts simultaneously. (And yes, it’s easier than a full-on job hunt.)

There’s no shame in using your social media accounts to attract employers; they’re looking for you anyway, so why not make their jobs easier? The two social platforms recruiters use to find and screen candidates are LinkedIn and Facebook—no surprises there—but recruiters tend to use them for two distinct purposes: LinkedIn for skills assessment, Facebook for personality assessment.

It goes without saying that you’ll have the best results if you update both platforms regularly. LinkedIn is the one many of us tend to neglect. If you don’t have professional updates to post all the time, at least take a moment to optimize your page so you can be found more easily by recruiters in your field.

The two social platforms recruiters use to find and screen candidates are LinkedIn and Facebook—no surprises there—but recruiters tend to use them for two distinct purposes.

If you don’t have a LinkedIn account and don’t want to create one, make sure to fill the void for skill assessment in some other way: Mention your job every so often on Facebook, in a positive light. Share something you’ve accomplished or just something exciting that you’re working on. If you can’t help posting something work-related that’s negative, just make sure your privacy settings for that post aren’t set to public. You can also use industry-specific keywords–add tags to those and make sure they’re public.

There are other ways to use social media for skill assessment, too. Jobs with a high emphasis on followers and wittiness mean you should take to Twitter; jobs that are highly visual are more likely to find candidates on Instagram. Use hashtags wisely yet liberally.