5 Strategies To Stop Coworkers From Interrupting You All The Time

No one likes getting interrupted. It’s not just that you don’t get a chance to finish your thought–it’s also that whoever just cut you off has made it pretty clear they don’t think you’re saying anything valuable.

Women in particular have voiced this complaint, especially in workplaces dominated by men. In fact, researchers have found that around three-quarters of cross-gender interruptions are initiated by men. In their book Work with Me, Barbara Annis and John Gray argue that workplace interruptions reflect a conventionally “male” form of communicating. Many men toss their ideas around among one another, Amis and Gray write, as though they’re “passing a ball back and forth.”

Many people–both men and women–find this uncomfortable. Interrupting just seems rude. “Should I confront this bigger voice and look like the argumentative type?” they wonder. “Or should I smile and let it go—and confirm that I’m willing to be upstaged?”

There are a few simple strategies to avoid letting these situations get the better of you, but first it helps to understand the tricky double bind that women often counter at work when it comes to gender and communication.

According to career coach and author of The Politics of Promotion author Bonnie Marcus, women are more likely than men to use words and phrases that (unfairly) undermine their credibility. As she writes in a Forbes column, common expressions like “I just want to say” and tentative verb phrases like “I think” or “I feel like” can make it sound like you’re hedging. Even politely deferential remarks like “correct me if I’m wrong” can invite someone to avail themselves of that very opportunity and grab the conversation.

Don’t say, “I’m sorry, but I’d like to finish,” or even, “Please let me finish”—which gives the subtle impression that you’re asking permission.

Researchers have also found that women tend to use unique verbal patterns, including “upspeak,” which makes statements sound like questions, and “vocal fry,” an affectation common among some younger women that turns words into back-of-the-throat rumbles, which may also win disrespectful behavior from others.

To be sure, none of these words, phrases, or vocal habits are any excuse for rude or sexist communication from anyone–men or women–and they’re hardly characteristic of, or exclusive to, all or even most women. What’s more, women who take the opposite approach and speak more forcefully risk being derided as “bitchy.” It isn’t fair, but the fact remains that language and communication are infused with gender stereotypes that threaten to undermine women’s authority at work from multiple directions.