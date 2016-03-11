“Star Wars” Making-Of Documentary To Premiere At SXSW

Fans of Star Wars, take note! You’re going to want to be at South by Southwest on Monday.

Conference organizers on Tuesday announced that Secrets of The Force Awakens: A Cinematic Journey, a making-of documentary about Star Wars: The Force Awakens, will have its world premiere on Monday at SXSW.

“For the first time, discover the complete story behind the making of The Force Awakens,” the SXSW event page reads, “revealed through in-depth footage and exclusive interviews with the actors and filmmakers in this feature documentary.”

The screening, which will take place on Monday at noon CT at Austin’s Paramount Theater, will feature a Q&A with Force Awakens visual effects supervisor Roger Guyett, supervising sound editor Matthew Wood, and coproducer Michelle Rejwan.