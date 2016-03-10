Why This New York Restaurant Chain Is Buying Its Own Farm

By next year, if you happen to have lunch at Dig Inn—a chain of fast casual restaurants in Manhattan—the kale or Brussels sprouts on your plate might be more than just local. It might have been grown at the chain’s own upstate farm.

It’s the next step in the evolution of a chain that calls itself “farm to counter,” serving the same local, organic ingredients as more upscale farm-to-table restaurants, but at lunch counter prices. A handful of fine dining restaurants own their own farms—such as Primo in Maine, Blue Hill in the Hudson Valley, or, soon, the legendary Noma in Copenhagen, which is turning itself into an urban farm. But Dig Inn may be the first fast casual chain to do the same thing. [Editor’s note: Blue Hill’s farm is owned by a separate nonprofit, the Stone Barns Center, that partners with them.]

Dig Inn plans to use its farm mostly as a “living lab” to train its chefs and to experiment with organic agricultural techniques and aquaculture in a greenhouse.

“We would really love to grow our own food. That’s ultimate control—your own procedures, how you think about things like crop rotation. But we’re never going to have a farm large enough to support what I would consider our fairly lofty growth goals,” says Adam Eskin, founder of Dig Inn. “You have to have a supply chain for that.”

Dig Inn, which already has 11 locations in Manhattan, plans to open 5 to 7 more restaurants in 2016, including one in Boston. While the new farm, planned for 50 to 100 acres, will help supply those restaurants, the company wants (and needs) to keep working with the other local farms it already partners with. Last year, the restaurants used nearly 250,000 pounds of kale, more than it would be able to grow itself.

“We’re committed to working with our farm partners and those relationships that we’ve established. We’re still committed to buying carrots, and sweet potatoes, and Brussels sprouts,” says Taylor Lanzet, Dig Inn’s sustainability coordinator. “That’s not going to change. But now we’ll establish ourselves in not only understanding what they do, and what their day-to-day looks like in how they provide vegetables for us, but also to be a mover and shaker in changing what the farm-to-table conversation can look like.”

The farm will experiment with different varieties of heirloom seeds, rotational and companion planting, and other organic farming methods. Chefs and cooks—who are trained to cook everything from scratch, unlike cooks at traditional fast food joints—will visit the farm so they understand exactly how everything on the menu grows and to get inspiration for new dishes.