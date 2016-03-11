Why Your Company Should Do A “Work From Anywhere” Week

“Most offices are the average of what works for everyone,” says Mike Del Ponte, the founder of the water filter company Soma . “But they are perfect for no one. If you’re extremely introverted and I’m extremely extroverted, office culture creates something in the middle so neither of us is uncomfortable. But neither of us is at our optimal either.”

Business leaders have different philosophies when it comes to offices. Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer argues that it is important for employees to come into the office to interact with one another; she believes it fosters collaboration and innovation. But many other organizations—particularly those in the tech industry—give staff the freedom to work remotely, in an environment that allows them to be as productive as possible.

Mike Del Ponte

This dichotomy seemed too simplistic to Del Ponte, since it all depends on the type of work you are doing. There are times when teams need to be together to collaborate, but there are other times when people need to work independently, focusing deeply on a particular project. So Del Ponte came up with a hybrid approach. One week every quarter, members of the Soma team can work anywhere they choose, whether that is a coffeehouse, at a relative’s house across the country, or even at some exotic faraway destination. At Soma, they call it “Work from Anywhere Week” or WFAW. “Creativity and productivity thrive in uninterrupted time,” Del Ponte says. “And I believe both can be supercharged by inspiring environments.”

The idea for WFAW came to Del Ponte last year, when he was on a weeklong vacation in Tokyo. He tried to immerse himself in the culture, getting a taste of what it was like to live like a local. When he had to stop for a moment to take an important work call or send a couple of emails, he sought out a cool cafe. It occurred to him that he could get just as much work done from a city across the world as he could in his office. And as an added benefit, he had plenty of time in the evenings to explore the city. All in all, it was a very productive week—the kind of week he wanted all his employees to experience for themselves.

He’s now made WFAW a quarterly company-wide affair. The Soma team recently had their first opportunity to take part, and Del Ponte has identified several major benefits of the new program.

The Soma team loved the flexibility of WFAW; it gave each person a chance to design their own unique work day. “For one of our engineers, that meant starting work early from home, taking a long lunch where he worked out, and then tackling one big project at a cafe before signing off for the day,” Del Ponte says.

Del Ponte himself decided to fly to Melbourne, Australia, for the week. His perfect day consisted of working at one cafe from early in the morning till lunch, going to another cafe to work till 3 p.m., then going kiteboarding or walking and biking through different neighborhoods, then ending the day with a nice dinner.