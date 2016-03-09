Introducing “The World’s First Fan-Owned Entertainment Company”

Last year, the Securities and Exchange Commission passed Title IV of the JOBS Act, allowing non-accredited investors (i.e., people who don’t call Wall St. their home) to invest in small businesses, which, specifically, is changing the landscape for crowdfunded ventures.

Under Title IV, equity crowdfunding has opened a new lane for startups: Instead of merely putting up money to back a project on, say, Kickstarter, regular people can hold stock in the company–and Paul Scanlan and Jeff Annison are broadening the scope even further with their new entertainment studio Legion M.

High-profile content creators across film, TV, animation, and comics post projects that they working on to the Legion M site and fan can choose to back the company, not only gaining a financial stake in the projects once they go to market, but a voice in the creative process, as well.

“They’re more than just a financial investor–we’re opening the gates of Hollywood to allow them in,” says Scanlan, CEO and co-founder of Legion M. “And when we bring [projects] to market, our goal is that we have a fanbase that’s already financially and emotionally invested in [them]–that can help us make sure that [they’re] successful.”

Legion M’s current roster of creatives includes Seth Green and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios (creators of Robot Chicken), Meltdown Comic’s Gaston Dominguez-Letelier, and alternative reality gaming company 42 Entertainment. Fans can make a non-binding reservation now to invest in Legion M when its slate is announced–tentatively, sometime this summer. In opening up the creative process to fans, Scanlan stresses that Legion M’s approach isn’t to wrest creative control from the artists–it’s meant to close the gap between them and their fans, but it may be a balance that’s trickier to strike than expected.

Legion M is billing itself as “the world’s first fan-owned entertainment company,” but it remains to be determined exactly how much the fans will actually own in the creative sense. Jeff Annison, president and co-founder of Legion M, says that Legion M’s purpose isn’t to “create art by committee,” but to make fans feel a bit more involved in a company compared to typical stockholders. An engagement platform is currently in development to help manage Legion M’s user base, which Scanlan is dubbing “investor relations on steroids.”

Jeff Annison

“There will be an authenticated app and web interface where we will be providing ongoing details and insights on the projects, including behind-the-scenes looks, live streams from the set, conference calls/WebEx meetings with celebrity talent, advance looks at upcoming content, polling on topics related to the company, invitations to shareholder events, and much more,” Scanlan says.