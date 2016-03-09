“Nailing Jell-O To The Wall”: How China Shut Down The Open Internet

Not so long ago, techno-utopians and mainstream politicians agreed that trying to censor the Internet was essentially impossible.

“The ‘Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it,” Electronic Frontier Foundation founder John Gilmore famously said.

And even former President Bill Clinton compared trying to control the Internet to “nailing Jell-O to the wall,” according to Adam Segal, director of the digital and cyberspace policy program at the Council on Foreign Relations.

But, Segal argues in his new book The Hacked World Order: How Nations Fight, Trade, Maneuver, and Manipulate in the Digital Age, that locking down the web has proven much easier than anticipated for authoritarian regimes like those in China, Russia, and North Korea.

“I think the assumption would be if we got the right technology in the right hands, old bureaucracy and powerful organizations couldn’t keep up,” Segal told Fast Company. “What we’ve found is they brought significant resources to the table and they were able to structure their Internet in ways that significantly restrict online freedom.”

China’s government, in particular, realized early on that the Internet was both vital to the country’s economic growth–and a threat to the stability of the Communist regime, he says.

“They always kind of looked at it as a double-edged sword,” says Segal, who is also CFR’s Maurice R. Greenberg senior fellow for China studies.