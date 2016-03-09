These Are The Highest Paying Jobs In The U.S. For 2016

You may not be one of the people who believes that money can buy happiness; however, a recent Glassdoor survey revealed that as many as 7 in 10 respondents (68%) said that salary and compensation are top of mind when considering whether or not to accept a new job.

There’s a lot more of that going on right now. With as many as 78% of hiring managers planning to bring new people on in the first half of 2016–according to career site Dice–and over 100 occupations in the U.S. that have more job postings than actual hires month over month, it’s a great time to be looking for a job.

For those with their personal bottom line in mind, Glassdoor conducted a new analysis of the salary reports collected on its platform to determine which positions garnered the heftiest paychecks. For a job title to be considered for the list of the top 25 it had to have at least 75 salary reports shared by U.S.-based employees over the past year (1/24/15 – 1/23/16) and not be a C-suite level position. What they found were some traditionally highly paid positions as well as a few surprises.



Top 25 Highest Paying Jobs In The U.S. 1. Physician

Median Base Salary: $180,000



2. Lawyer

Median Base Salary: $144,500 3. Research & Development Manager

Median Base Salary: $142,120 4. Software Development Manager

Median Base Salary: $132,000 5. Pharmacy Manager

Median Base Salary: $130,000 6. Strategy Manager

Median Base Salary: $130,000 7. Software Architect

Median Base Salary: $128,250 8. Integrated Circuit Designer Engineer

Median Base Salary: $127,500 9. IT Manager

Median Base Salary: $120,000 10. Solutions Architect

Median Base Salary: $120,000 11. Engagement Manager

Median Base Salary: $120,000 12. Applications Development Manager

Median Base Salary: $120,000 13. Pharmacist

Median Base Salary: $118,000 14. Systems Architect

Median Base Salary: $116,920 15. Finance Manager

Median Base Salary: $115,000 16. Data Scientist

Median Base Salary: $115,000 17. Risk Manager

Median Base Salary: $115,000 18. Creative Director

Median Base Salary: $115,000 19. Actuary

Median Base Salary: $115,000 20. Data Architect

Median Base Salary: $113,000 21. Tax Manager

Median Base Salary: $110,000 22. Product Manager

Median Base Salary: $107,000 23. Design Manager

Median Base Salary: $106,500 24. Analytics Manager

Median Base Salary: $106,000 25. Information Systems Manager

Median Base Salary: $106,000

Unsurprisingly, 11 of the top 25 are tech and engineering jobs. This is in line with other recent findings that the average salaries in the sector in the U.S. jumped 7.7% to $96,370 annually, compared to the average national wage growth of 2.2%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

There are a few jobs on this list–such as data scientist, tax manager, and solutions manager–that overlap with the recent 25 Best Jobs in America ranking.

Glassdoor chief economist Andrew Chamberlain tells Fast Company that the previous report highlighted jobs according to three factors: hiring opportunity, earning potential, and career opportunities. “The overlap between these two reports reinforces the idea that high pay is often closely linked to in-demand skills,” he explains, “which in turn leads to a high number of job openings for these positions, as well as the opportunity for career growth.”