Credit Card Security Still A Few Chips Short, Experts Say

New chip-enabled credit and debit cards can help reduce fraud, but they can’t eliminate it, particularly since most card readers are still asking consumers to swipe their cards rather than insert the smart chips, say some industry experts.

Stephanie Ericksen, vice president of risk products at Visa, said that as of the end of last year, only about 766,000 U.S. merchant locations—or slightly less than 20% of the U.S. total—had activated new credit card readers, which read a unique code from the cards’ chips on each transaction. Those readers make it more difficult for criminals to create counterfeit cards after data breaches, since they can’t duplicate the secret data the chips use to generate those codes, she said.

“It’s not data that they can use to create counterfeit cards, because they can’t replicate that dynamic code that’s different in each transaction,” Ericksen said.

Fraudsters learn to target merchants that haven’t switched over from traditional magnetic stripe readers.

Since chips also don’t transmit a secret code stored on cards’ magnetic strips, it’s also hard to use stolen chip transaction data to create fake cards for use on traditional card readers. But hackers and fraudsters can still target those merchants that haven’t yet activated their chip readers—and it may be some time before all retailers are up to date, according to Ericksen.

“It takes several years to get to critical mass of adoption,” she said.

In other countries that have recently moved to chip-enabled cards, it took two or three years before at least 60% of transactions involved chipped cards and chip readers, Ericksen said. And in the meantime, fraudsters learn to target merchants that haven’t switched over from traditional magnetic stripe readers.

Other countries have also seen fraud shift from brick-and-mortar stores to online and phone orders, where chips aren’t used, according to a September report from credit card information service NerdWallet.