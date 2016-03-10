How Frog Designed A Life-Saving EpiPen For Heroin Overdoses

When Uma Thurman’s character OD’d by sniffing heroin in Pulp Fiction, she was brought back to life with a shot of adrenaline stabbed straight through her sternum into her heart. But since 1961, doctors have actually used a much more effective drug to combat opioid overdoses. Called naloxone , it bonds with opioid receptors in your brain more effectively than illicit drugs, so it effectively washes heroin out of your brain to wake up your system. It’s remarkably cheap and can be delivered without a needle, right up someone’s nose.

But there’s a catch. Naloxone is still impractical to administer in real-world conditions—the sort of foggy, stressful environment where a drug overdose is taking place—because it requires you assemble a seven-part kit of components, first. Simply put, there’s no EpiPen of the naloxone world.

As heroin use is on the rise, Jonathan Grossman, industrial designer at the global design firm Frog, became preoccupied by the state of affairs at San Francisco’s methadone clinics. He learned just how flawed naloxone administration is today, and in turn, despite that his passion had no client, he proposed to his team that he begin working on a better method. The syringe-shaped atomizer used now seems like a perfect low-tech solution at first glance. It squeezes liquid through a tiny tube, so small it turns the drug into a mist that can shoot into someone’s nasal cavity. But problems arise from how the atomizers are purchased and distributed.

“A lot of times, stuff gets created with very little thought about the context it’ll be used. That’s not just in health care.”

They’re passed out by social service agencies in a Frankensteinian kit of parts, as each component must be acquired from a different arm of the medical industry. The plunger comes from one factory. The tip another. If you were to assemble it ahead of time, it would be like carrying a leaking syringe through life. Because it’s designed not to be built in advance and ready to go in an emergency, but to be pieced together as a nurse might, casually, in a hospital setting for immediate use.

“There are too many caps,” says Grossman. “Each component has a cap that covers the end, and in an emergency situation you have to pry off caps and nibs. And there’s a really precise collection to make between the atomizer cap and body. If it goes in at an angle, it’s common that the medicine sprays out the side.”

“People are freaking out. It’s a scary situation.”

He spotted other usability errors, too. People building the syringe often would hold the drug-filled glass vile in their mouth, which could crack it. And once the whole system was assembled, the drug itself presented another challenge: It must be carefully squirted in through the nose, half up one nostril, half up the other, at just the right angle to be effective.

Nothing about the process is impossible, but it requires the user to assemble seven distinct pieces, when “not everyone is in the right state of mind,” Grossman says. “People are freaking out. It’s a scary situation.”