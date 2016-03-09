The Firefly 2 Makes Portable Vaporizing Even More Portable

With five states having legalized marijuana for recreational use—and many more lining up for approved medical use —there’s finally a large market for high-end consumption accessories that aren’t made by a guy blowing glass out of the back of a van. (Not that there’s anything wrong with that .)

One of the hottest markets are personal vaporizers, which heat crushed marijuana leaves up just enough to release the psychoactive chemicals, but not enough to combust, sending cool, flavorful vapor into your lungs. Desktop vaporizers have been around for decades, but recent models, like the new Firefly 2, use rechargeable batteries to provide vapor on the go.

The original model of the Firefly was already quick on the draw, with a heating element that reached proper temperatures in under 10 seconds. The Firefly 2 heats up in under five and can operate for the better part of an hour before its swappable battery needs to be replaced or recharged on the included USB dock.

There’s even a smartphone app—mostly superfluous, as it is only used to change temperature settings, but fun nonetheless. Included, replaceable pads make it possible to vaporize “concentrates”—super-powered THC bombs available at your most extreme dispensaries—and a new magnesium alloy chassis makes the Firefly 2 50% lighter than the previous, Atomic Age-esque model.

Does it work? Hard to say, but it took me three weeks to write this article.

The Firefly 2 is currently available for pre-order on their website for $330 in a variety of finishes, including gold. (Rose gold will surely be available as soon as marijuana is legalized in China.)