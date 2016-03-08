Ad Agency Men Voice The Challenges Faced By Female Peers For International Women’s Day

As awful as it is to admit, it just sounds strange to hear a man complain about being called bossy, or talking about how having a family will hurt his career. But it’s just as ridiculous in the year 2016 to find a certain familiarity in these same concerns voiced by women.

Global advertising agency network TBWA, whose clients include Apple, Gatorade, Disney, Adidas, McDonald’s, and many more, enlisted 100 dudes in all its global offices, from all levels, specialties and backgrounds–including ad legends like Lee Clow, Jean-Marie Dru and John Hunt–to read actual quotes from their female peers. The short film is part of the agency’s “Take The Lead” campaign to celebrate International Women’s Day.

All the quotes were solicited through an anonymous global survey of the ad industry, that asked women to voice some of the issues and injustices they have faced, or expect to face, throughout their advertising careers.

The campaign is part of TBWA’s Project 20\20 initiative launched last summer to increase the number of women in leadership roles by 20% across the TBWA network by the year 2020. Led by TBWA\Media Arts Lab president Erica Hoholick the initiative charges each TBWA office to bring awareness, spark conversations, and make concrete strides to achieve more balanced workplace.