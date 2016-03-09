This Doctor Is Using Telemedicine To Treat Syrian Refugees

Dr. Rogy Masri is a doctor stationed at a settlement in Northern Lebanon. His team primarily treats Syrian refugees, who have flooded into Lebanon and other neighboring countries to escape escalating violence.

It’s not a job for the faint of heart; medications are in short supply, electricity routinely cuts out, and patients are suffering from all manner of horrible ailments from lice and rat bites to sexually transmitted infections.

Rogy Masri is stationed at a refugee camp in Northern Lebanon

Masri, who is a volunteer with Doctors Without Borders, must make do with limited tools and equipment. When a patient walks in with a common ailment, he can typically send them away with a treatment. But that’s not always the case.

In an interview with Fast Company, he recalled a refugee walking into the clinic with a furiously red skin legion about the size of a quarter on his hand. This patient had not responded to a previous course of antibiotics. Masri, who is not a dermatologist and has little experience with exotic diseases, was stumped.

He took out his smartphone and snapped a photo of the wound, which he uploaded to an app called Figure1. He noted in the caption that the patient was a 52-year-old male Syrian refugee with an infection that had been treated for a year. The patient experienced no pain or itchiness. The results of a biopsy were still “pending.”

On that particularly day, Yusuf Dimas, an internal medicine resident at St Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, Canada, happened to come across the photo. He had a bit of free time between shifts, and decided to play medical detective. After ruling out a bacterial infection (the patient hadn’t responded to antibiotics) Dimas concluded that the patient was likely suffering from Leishmaniasis, which is fairly prevalent in refugee camps with unsanitary conditions.

Dimas Yusuf, an internal medicine resident

“Even from across the globe, I can say with a high degree of certainty that it was that (diagnosis).” Dimas suggested that the patient get a course of drugs to treat the infection, while awaiting a biopsy result. He later learned that his hunch was correct.