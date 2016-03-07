Security Pros React To Apple VP Federighi’s Op-Ed On Dispute With FBI

With an op-ed by software VP Craig Federighi in the Washington Post today, Apple used its top software guy to explain why the company is refusing to help the FBI break into the iPhone of San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook.

Through public statements and court filings, the two parties have been ratcheting up the drama, which could see its final act played out in front of the Supreme Court. The matter would likely first have to percolate in the lower courts, however. In the meantime Congress could intervene, in which case public sentiment (read: voter sentiment) on the issue could mean a lot.

Federighi’s op-ed comes as many on social media are still asking why Apple has refused to help the FBI. Some have asked why a speculative threat to future data security should take precedence over the investigation of what could be an immediate physical threat to national security.

Cooper Levenson attorney and cybersecurity expert Peter Fu explains the difficulty like this:

“On the one hand, it is conceptually simple to understand law enforcement’s desire for total data access capabilities,” Fu says in an email to Fast Company. “On the other, data privacy is a complex gray area of diverging interests, even among allies.”

“There is no 60-second answer in defense of data privacy,” Fu writes.

The FBI says it hopes to find evidence on Farook’s phone of links between the San Bernardino shooters and terrorist groups in Iraq and Syria.