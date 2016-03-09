How Leaders Can Balance Logic And Emotion To Make Better Decisions

But where does that leave logic? Perhaps a bigger challenge than making room for emotions in the workplace is knowing how to keep them in balance with rational thinking. If we can get that formula right, we may be able to make better decisions.

Trying to subordinate our feelings to logic is a futile effort and a waste of a valuable resource—one that we’ve evolved over millions of years.

Implicitly or otherwise, the cultural legacy in the West of the “Protestant work ethic” continues to hold sway over corporate cultures into the 21st century. As sociologists have long noted, one of its key features is the exclusion of emotion as a frivolous distraction from the serious business of achievement.

We see this today in the popular drive to become more productive, rigorously track our performance, and adopt self-improvement plans. It’s all about optimizing outcomes through rational action. When they do play a role, emotions are usually made to operate within this system, rarely outside or even against it.

It’s hardly breaking news that this type of approach can be psychologically unhealthy and socially unproductive; more than a hundred years of psychology have taught us that. The fact remains that trying to subordinate our feelings to logic is a futile effort and a waste of a valuable resource–one that we’ve evolved over millions of years. Emotions exist for a reason, and to close them down is to close off our own potential.

People never entirely set aside their emotions, however hard they try. In fact, ignoring them means ignoring important problems that our supposedly rational strategies around productivity and engagement are designed to correct. We need to pay attention to what employees are feeling and how that affects their work. Boredom and anger in the workplace, for instance, aren’t just behavioral issues, and they can’t always be addressed through “reasonable” programs and policies.

What’s more, some of the things we take to be “mere” feelings and instincts–like empathy or intuition–are actually more complex mental processes. As Seth Godin points out, “Intuition isn’t guessing. It’s sophisticated pattern matching, honed over time.” In other words, there may be more (and better) reasons for leaders to trust their emotions than many of us might imagine. Those responses have a logic of their own and can tell a lot about the world. Following them can lead to great success.