What To See And Do At The 2016 Fast Company Grill In Austin

If you’re in Austin, Texas, this weekend, be sure to stop by the Fast Company Grill at 201 Brazos Street! The Grill is open to invitees from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. We’re offering lunch, cocktails, coffee, Wi-Fi, a co-working space, and these special events:
Friday, March 11
1:45 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.
Most Innovative Companies LIVE!
Peloton CEO John Foley, Sama Group CEO Leila Janah, and Ford VP of research and advanced engineering Ken Washington–all members of Fast Company‘s 2016 Most Innovative Companies list–are discussing what it takes to drive change in an industry, stay creative, and manage in chaos. With Fast Company editor-in-chief Robert Safian.
3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Fast Talk: Food as Hospitality
With Danny Meyer, restaurateur and CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group, and Michael Chernow, owner of Seamore’s, co-owner of The Meatball Shop, and host of Food Porn on FYI Network.
Saturday, March 12
10:30 a.m. – 11:10 a.m.
Fast Talk: Finding the Comedy in All Things Serious
Fast Company executive editor Noah Robischon moderates a discussion with director Alex Lehmann and executive producer Mark Duplass about their new documentary, Asperger’s Are Us, which features a comedy troupe whose members are all on the autism spectrum. Mimosas will be served.
12 p.m. – 12:40 p.m.
Fast Talk: From Short to Feature Film–a Look at My Blind Brother
Actors Nick Kroll, Jenny Slate, Zoe Kazan, and Charlie Hewson, along with director Sophie Goodhart, chat with Fast Company senior writer Mark Wilson about their comedy film My Blind Brother.
2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Fast Talk: The Power of Partnership in Midnight Special
Director Jeff Nichols and actor Michael Shannon discuss their new sci-fi drama, Midnight Special.
2:45 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.
Closing the Digital Divide: How Data and Technology Are Accelerating Social Good
Presented by Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Fast Company senior editor Chuck Salter moderates a discussion about how data and technology are influencing social good around the world. With Yennie Lee, impact manager at IDEO.org; Erica Kochi, co-lead of UNICEF Innovation Unit; and Clarence Wardell III of The White House’s U.S. Digital Service.
8 p.m. – midnight
Fast Company Grill Party
Presented by Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Music by Hannah Bronfman and Brendan Fallis
Sunday, March 13
12:45 p.m. – 1:20 p.m.
Fast Talk: The Power of Improv in Don’t Think Twice
Writer and director Mike Birbiglia (Orange is the New Black, Inside Amy Schumer) and members of the Don’t Think Twice cast discuss comedy and competition with Fast Company executive editor Noah Robischon. With Keegan-Michael Key (Key and Peele); Gillian Jacobs (Community, Girls); Kate Micucci (When in Rome); Tami Sagher (Inside Amy Schumer); and Chris Gethard (Broad City).
1:45 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.
The Human Touch: How to Make Big Data Personal
Presented by Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Three experts discuss the challenge of providing human-friendly entry points into big data. With Fast Company senior editor Chuck Salter; Tomer Sagi, researcher at Hewlett Packard Labs; Linda Avey, cofounder and CEO of Curious Inc. and cofounder of 23andme; and Carl Martin, product lead at ustwo.
3 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Fast Talk: Creating Social Movies
Digital stars Bella Thorne (The Duff) and Kian Lawley (The Chosen), talk about the next generation of movie-making with Matt Kaplan, president of Awesomeness Films.
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
VIP party with Baratunde Thurston (invite only).
Monday, March 14
1:45 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.
Beyond the Cloud: Exploring Our Hyper-Connected Future
Presented by Hewlett Packard Enterprise
What will the “post-cloud” era look like? With Argodesign founder Mark Rolston; R/GA technology director Katrina Bekessy; Hewlett Packard Labs chief architect Kirk Bresniker; and Fast Company senior editor Chuck Salter.
3 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Fast Talk: From Comic Book to TV Series—Inside “Outcast”
Join Skybound Entertainment’s Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead) and David Alpert (The Walking Dead), along with Outcast actor Patrick Fugit (Almost Famous), showrunner Chris Black, and director Adam Wingard for a conversation about evolving from comic book series to television. Moderated by Fast Company senior writer Mark Wilson.
Tuesday, March 15
1:00 p.m.
Fast Talk: Inside the World of Jazzy Jeff
With DJ Jazzy Jeff and Fast Company senior writer Mark Wilson.