What To See And Do At The 2016 Fast Company Grill In Austin

If you're in Austin, Texas, this weekend, the Fast Company Grill at 201 Brazos Street is open to invitees from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily with these special events:

1:45 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Most Innovative Companies LIVE!

Peloton CEO John Foley, Sama Group CEO Leila Janah, and Ford VP of research and advanced engineering Ken Washington–all members of Fast Company‘s 2016 Most Innovative Companies list–are discussing what it takes to drive change in an industry, stay creative, and manage in chaos. With Fast Company editor-in-chief Robert Safian.

3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Fast Talk: Food as Hospitality

With Danny Meyer, restaurateur and CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group, and Michael Chernow, owner of Seamore’s, co-owner of The Meatball Shop, and host of Food Porn on FYI Network.

10:30 a.m. – 11:10 a.m.

Fast Talk: Finding the Comedy in All Things Serious

Fast Company executive editor Noah Robischon moderates a discussion with director Alex Lehmann and executive producer Mark Duplass about their new documentary, Asperger’s Are Us, which features a comedy troupe whose members are all on the autism spectrum. Mimosas will be served.

12 p.m. – 12:40 p.m.

Fast Talk: From Short to Feature Film–a Look at My Blind Brother

Actors Nick Kroll, Jenny Slate, Zoe Kazan, and Charlie Hewson, along with director Sophie Goodhart, chat with Fast Company senior writer Mark Wilson about their comedy film My Blind Brother.

2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Fast Talk: The Power of Partnership in Midnight Special

Director Jeff Nichols and actor Michael Shannon discuss their new sci-fi drama, Midnight Special.

2:45 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Closing the Digital Divide: How Data and Technology Are Accelerating Social Good

Presented by Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Fast Company senior editor Chuck Salter moderates a discussion about how data and technology are influencing social good around the world. With Yennie Lee, impact manager at IDEO.org; Erica Kochi, co-lead of UNICEF Innovation Unit; and Clarence Wardell III of The White House’s U.S. Digital Service.