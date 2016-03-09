Here’s How To Put Your Job-Interview Anxiety To Good Use

Everything about the interview I was about to step into felt momentous, even the receptionist taking my name and motioning me toward a chair to wait my turn. I could feel the anxiety running through me as I hunkered down to worry some more. Waiting for the interview to start was agonizing, yet I dreaded the moment when I’d hear them call my name. “Is my work good enough? Will they like me? Will they offer me the job? Gah! What am I doing here? I feel like throwing up!”

I now see fear more as a signal to take action than as a paralyzing force.

Since then, I’ve learned to master some of that anxiety. Sure, I still feel some jitters whenever I interview for a big project. It’s not that the fear has gone away, it’s that I’m much better at recognizing what’s happening and putting myself on a course of action that keeps me from succumbing to fear altogether.

In fact, I now see fear more as a signal to take action than as a paralyzing force. If I don’t, I know from experience how quickly it can take over. Here are a few of the concrete steps I take before and during a high-stakes job interview in order to make that anxiety work in my favor.

Sure, you know how to prepare for an interview. You figure out how best to talk about your experience, and you research the company and the role. But I’ve learned to think bigger-picture than that. As you prepare, focus most of your effort on learning why this opportunity is available in the first place and how it supports the company’s larger goals. That broader context can be crucial. Once you feel informed, you can present what you have to offer as the best solution for them–which can redirect some of your energy from fixating on why it’s the best opportunity for you.

Poll friends, acquaintances, and coworkers to advise you on the organization and the opportunity. Ask for coffee dates, Skype sessions, emails, phone calls, and invitations to any event the prospective employer is hosting or attending. That might sound like a lot, but for “dream job” opportunities and organizations you’re really passionate about, it’s just what’s required. Occasionally in my career, I’ve even started this process years before an actual position became available. I’ve learned that the more familiar I am with the organization’s culture, the less fearful I’ll be when the ideal opportunity finally does come around.

Make a list of everything you can offer . . . The goal is to match your past with their future.

Chances are you have more skills and experiences than just the ones you’ve chosen to showcase on your resume. So make a list of everything you can offer that will be most helpful to the company where you’re interviewing. Not everything you’ve accomplished will be relevant, but try to zero in on precisely what is, and note exactly how that might help them. The goal is to match your past with their future. I’ve found that making a list like this gives me confidence, even if I don’t end up drawing on it. It moves my credentials to the fore so I can remember them when my anxiety rises.