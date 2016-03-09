Bar Rescue’s Jon Taffer Reviews Moe’s Tavern, The “Cheers” Bar, And Mos Eisley Cantina

Bar Rescue‘s Jon Taffer is well known for the aggressive and no-nonsense method he employs to help struggling bar owners turn their failing businesses around. Now he’s turning his attention to your favorite fictional watering holes. Watch the video above to find out why Cheers is truly one of the best bars on TV (aside from the fact that it doesn’t actually make any money), how droid discrimination makes no sense at Mos Eisley Cantina, and why Moe’s Tavern from The Simpsons totally sucks.