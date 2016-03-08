What The Evolution Of Women’s Roles In Stock Photos Says About Gender Equality

“Brains are hardwired to process imagery much faster than they process words,” says Pamela Grossman, Getty Images’s director of visual trends. As someone who spends most of her days immersed in images, it’s understandable when she says that “visuals are an immediate and universal language, and it’s how we’re all communicating, much more so than ever before.”

To combat gender stereotypes, it’s necessary to ask: “Are women playing protagonists or ancillary roles in an image?”

The latter part is all the more plausible when you consider the convenience of a pocket-ready camera–i.e., mobile device–that’s ready to capture an image and share it at a moment’s notice. According to the most recent data from InfoTrends’ Worldwide Image Capture Forecast, the industry analysis firm estimates consumers took 1 trillion photos in 2015, and project that number to grow to 1.3 trillion photos by 2017.

If a picture is, indeed, worth a thousand words, such an open firehose of images can be powerful, as Grossman has observed in her studies of visual culture. “The one thing that we think a lot about at Getty Images is the one idea of the narrative in imagery,” she explains. To combat gender stereotypes, it’s necessary to ask: “Are women playing protagonists or ancillary roles in an image?” she says.

We’ve reported on the ways that search algorithms, like humans, can foster unconscious bias. A recent study conducted by researchers from the University of Washington and the University of Maryland revealed how a gender bias can be present in Google searches when people look for images to represent careers and jobs. The more people saw certain images, the more they reinforced long-held stereotypes of women in the workplace, even if they aren’t based in reality. For example, in telemarketing, men and women are equally represented, but the Google image results would have you believe that 64% of telemarketers are female.

Searches for “woman entrepreneur” on Getty Images have increased by 402% in the last year.

One positive trend Grossman has identified is curated in Getty’s Female Rising collection. It represents a changing world in which beauty ideals are more inclusive and authentically represent the global population. Grossman also oversees the Getty Images Lean In Collection, a partnership with Sheryl Sandberg’s nonprofit, LeanIn.Org, which aims to break down gender stereotypes and use the power of imagery to change perspectives and promote equality.

So far, the Lean In Collection has amassed over 8,000 images and have been licensed in over 65 countries, from Kuwait and India to Israel and Angola. Grossman notes that the images have been licensed across a wide variety of industries, but two of the largest sectors using the images are financial and tech, which are actively trying to attract more women, Grossman says.

What’s emerged from this particular collection are two important trends. “We’re certainly seeing women in positions of leadership, authority, and power get more visibility,” Grossman says. “They’re not just leading, but they’re also collaborating in equal partnership with people of all genders.”