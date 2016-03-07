Amazon To Open Another Brick-And-Mortar Bookstore In San Diego

Amazon is building a second brick-and-mortar bookstore in a San Diego mall, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports , with plans to open the store this summer. The new location of Amazon Books will round out a section of the mall that already boasts an Apple store and Tesla showroom.

Amazon opened its first physical bookstore last fall, in the company’s hometown of Seattle. Its decision to open another store is not unexpected: In February, a comment by the head of General Growth Properties, a major mall operator, spurred rumors that Amazon hoped to launch hundreds of physical bookstores. CEO Sandeep Mathrani later clarified, however, that his statements did not accurately reflect Amazon’s plans, which appear to be more modest. Re/code wrote last month that sources at Amazon claimed there were “no immediate plans” to open 300 to 400 stores, as Mathrani had implied, and that the company intended to launch not just bookstores, but also other physical retail stores.

[via The Verge]