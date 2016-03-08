A New IRA Built For Socially Responsible Millennials

If you’re the type of person who takes the time to read the label when you’re spending a couple of dollars on cage-free eggs or fair trade coffee, you’re also probably someone who doesn’t want to sink your retirement savings into companies you don’t actually believe in.

But if you don’t happen to have a couple of million dollars to wave in front of a financial planner, it can be difficult to have much say in where your money ends up. A new IRA is different: with a minimum investment of $500, it’s possible to invest only in companies that are pioneering sustainable business practices.

“This has historically been only available to the wealthiest investors,” says Andrei Cherny, CEO of Aspiration, an online investment firm. While some other options, like certain mutual funds, eliminate the worst ethical or environmental offenders from their portfolios–like fossil fuel companies–the new IRA goes farther, screening to find companies that are taking the lead in investing in sustainability.

It’s a strategy that makes sense for long-term investments like retirement accounts. “Ultimately what our investing strategy is about is about investing in companies that are thinking about the long term, as opposed to trying to turn a quick profit,” Cherny says. A company investing in more efficient buildings, or better health care for employees, for example, might have a short-term cost, but over the long run, they’ll save money.

By offering the new IRA, Aspiration hopes to attract investors–especially millennials–who haven’t necessarily been planning for retirement. “A lot of the clients who have been coming to Aspiration just don’t have any retirement savings whatsoever,” says Cherny. “So we really spent a lot of time thinking about how to solve that pain point for people, because we know that America has a huge savings crisis.”

The company offers a unique pay-what’s-fair fee structure for all of its investment products, including the IRA. In theory, if you wanted to pay no fee at all, you could. They’re also marketing the IRA as an individual “reinvention” account rather than a retirement account, as a way to get millennials thinking differently about what retirement means.

“Retirement has a connotation around being something for people in Florida condos eating the early bird special, and maybe doesn’t mesh up with how we see our lives unfolding,” Cherny says. “So we’ve really tried to move the conversation in a different way.”