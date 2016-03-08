Teaching Children How To Code, Without Screens

It’s generally agreed upon that the ability to code is going to be an invaluable job skill for upcoming generations. So how do you teach preliterate children aged three to seven how to program without increasing their screen time? The answer is a wooden play kit called Cubetto.

Designed to unlock young children’s creativity using a wooden robot, a programming board, and instruction blocks, Cubetto’s groundbreaking system officially launches today.

The idea is ingenious. Instruction blocks are one of four colours, each representing a different programming command: red to move forward, blue to turn left, yellow to turn right, and green is the function key.

Inside the board is an Arduino-compatible circuit that can read the position of the block and transmit directions to a circuit inside Cubetto.

Children place the instruction blocks onto the board in a set order to determine how Cubetto, the robot, moves. Three reds in a row make the robot turn in a circle—left, left, then left again. The function key enables children to build up longer patterns. The aim is that skills are mastered gradually.

The inspiration for developing a tangible programming interface, according to Primo Toys cofounders Matteo Loglio and Filippo Yacob, came from Loglio’s studies toward his master’s degree in interaction design three years ago.

Matteo Loglio and Filippo Yacob cofounders of Cubetto

“The starting point was a challenge to help young children be creators not just consumers of technology,” Yacob tells Co.Create. “The response was to digest programming and present it back to them in a physical format they could easily understand.”